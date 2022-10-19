Work is underway for the redevelopment of Temora's junior and senior netball courts.
After deteriorating to below a safe standard, Emma McAuley knew something needed to be done to future-proof netball at the club and ensure the safety and enjoyment of all players.
McAuley has spent the past two years campaigning for the $300,000 project, working with Temora Shire Council and local businesses to secure grant and sponsorship funding.
"It was coming around to the start of that footy-netball season and the courts at Nixon Park had deteriorated quite a bit and just weren't up to standards, they were a big safety hazard for players and teams and officials," McAuley said.
"So from there I started the process of liaising with our local council to see what we can do about getting them upgraded."
McAuley had no idea she was in for a years-long process when she first started looking into the redevelopment.
Collaboration between the senior and junior clubs has been imperative to the success of the project, with both clubs set to make use of the new courts.
Part of the small Temora community, McAuley said the clubs are intertwined and everyone was happy to do what they could to ensure the courts are there for future seasons.
"In smaller country communities and clubs, a number of people are within the two clubs, like our juniors, start with juniors, and then come through to our senior club," she said.
"It's kind of a revolving door between the junior and senior clubs, so it only made sense to work together."
With expectations the courts will be ready to be used for pre-season next year, McAuley said there is hope that improved facilities will increase the club's chance of hosting finals.
Farrer League has indicated to clubs there is potential for finals to move from Wagga, and Temora wouldn't have had a chance at hosting without the redevelopment.
"It's been a long process but we've had great support from everyone who we've approached, but it'll just be great to have the quality courts because within the Farrer League there has been a lot of upgrades over the past five years," McAuley said.
"It will be great to be able to offer our local netballers and all the teams that are travelling to us a safe facility."
Excavation was delayed earlier this month due to poor weather conditions, however work has continued and the courts are still expected to be finished for the 2023 season.
The project includes two new courts and lighting to ensure they can be used for evening training sessions year-round.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
