ON THE PACE: Big challenge to add to winning streak

BROOKLYN Bridge has to take on triple Derby winner Leap To Fame in the NSW Breeders Challenge semi-finals as he looks to add to his winning streak on Saturday.
After winning his fourth straight race for Narrandera couple Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones in the heats of the three-year-old colts and geldings series on September 6, the three-year-old has come up with barrier six.
He hasn't raced since but has had two trials at Riverina Paceway.
"We backed off him a little bit, freshened him up a bit as he's the type of horse who doesn't take a whole lot of work so we weren't too concerned about not racing him but his trial last week was really good, he hit the line really good and should be thereabouts hopefully," Jones said.
Stablemate Pocket Line has come up with barrier two in the other heat.
Jones doesn't have great expectations but the draw certainly helps.
Jones has also picked up drives on Louthario for David Kennedy on Carbaganoosh for Darrell Dwyer in the four-year-old entries and geldings semi-finals.
Kennedy has five runners on the program while Darrell Hillier has come up with barrier one with My Ultimate Cobber and after their heat wins at Wagga on Friday.
****
CHRIS Hughes tasted success over the border with Aint She Angelic at Echuca last Wednesday.
It was the mare's first win at her second start, after a second on debut with Blake Jones the winning driver.
****
NSW Derby runner-up Jacks Hawk made a successful return to the racetrack at Melton on Monday.
The four-year-old, who was bred and still raced by Jessica Francis, hadn't been seen since his second behind Patsbeachstorm at group one level in March 2021.
However he was able to lead all the way for Emma Stewart and Mark Pitt.
****
WESTERN Districts participants dominated at Young on Tuesday night.
Bathurst trainers won five of the eight races, with Mat Rue training a treble including The Hustler winning his third straight race, with Young region trainers Todd Day and Nathan Hoy bucking the trend.
Day was successful with Roll Along Jane while Gelignite Joe scored his first win at start 29 for Hoy.
****
RIVERINA Paceway's meeting on November 18 has been transferred to Albury to complete a swap between the two clubs.
Albury's committee took a preemptive step to move their meeting planned for October 7 due to an unfavourable forecast, which was able to be run at Wagga.
It means both the region's that week will be on the border.
****
WEST Wyalong will return to racing on Friday.
The club will hold an eight-race meeting, which features two heats of their up to three wins series with the final to be run as part of their Carnival Of Cups program next Friday.
The first is at 1.13pm.
Wagga races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
