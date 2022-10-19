Letters: Forget Sky, real journalists report the news, not their opinions

You must be kidding Heather Parkin ("TV channel worth watching for interesting commentary", Letters October 18).
Sky News, being a NewsCorp (Murdoch) outlet is basically a right-wing channel staffed by self-proclaimed journalists, the type of which are usually found under rocks.
These 'journalists' don't have a mind of their own but are instructed to spew the NewsCorp line, which basically rants at the ABC, the Labor party and the American Democrats, although not necessarily in that order.
This is mirrored in the NewsCorp metropolitan gutter tabloids, where these bottom-feeders also have syndicated columns.
In essence they do not present a balanced view of Australian or world politics, but are a propaganda unit of the LNP, and unashamedly so.
Thanks goodness this paper gives us a more appropriate and fairer view of what is happening around us, reporting only the news and not their opinion of it.
I don't think the general community understands exactly the workload on teachers.
Having worked as a labourer in a winery prior to teaching (simply as there were no childcare places so my wife couldn't work, and my need for a high paying job to cover her lost wages), I worked 7 days a week on shift for 12 hours (84 hours per week) performing hard labourers tasks - I just had to do it. After this experience, when I retrained into teaching, I refused to work more than a 38-hour week. During my retracing days, I set up a small private business and had 30-40 personal staff working for me on academic research projects.
So when I entered teaching, I drew a line and stated what every is additional to the 38 hours won't be done by myself. I outsourced it where I could. At the time my mother, a former Goulburn Primary principal, was working in a senior education position and we often discussed teacher workloads. She mentioned nobody could actually put an hour figure on what is required.
So, personally funding the wages of my staff, I dot the 'Is' and cross the 'Ts' of every duty I was responsible for as a newer teacher. I found it took two-and-a-half teachers to perform the expected duties of a single classroom teacher doing the job to the fullest. That's with an additional 0.7 FTE helping staff provided by the school.
The point is, when a teacher is in front of a class from 9am to 3.30pm, there is no time to even take a phone call and even going to the bathroom is a struggle. Nobody seems to appreciate anything else than frontline teaching is a burden on a teacher's workload.
As floodwater starts to subside across regional Victoria, the extent of damage to the state's roads is slowly being revealed, with costs of fixing these roads estimated to be 'huge'. We already know that these floods are exacerbated by the warming climate.
Are Australians content to continue paying for the ever-increasing costs of climate change, when these changes are fuelled by the fossil fuel industry who yet pay nothing?
