Letters: Forget Sky, real journalists report the news, not their opinions

Having worked as a labourer in a winery prior to teaching (simply as there were no childcare places so my wife couldn't work, and my need for a high paying job to cover her lost wages), I worked 7 days a week on shift for 12 hours (84 hours per week) performing hard labourers tasks - I just had to do it. After this experience, when I retrained into teaching, I refused to work more than a 38-hour week. During my retracing days, I set up a small private business and had 30-40 personal staff working for me on academic research projects.