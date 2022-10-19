The Daily Advertiser

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 19 2022
Rising Wagga cricketer Jake Scott has been rewarded for a lot of hard work over the past few seasons with the South Wagga player given a Basil Sellers Scholarship for the 2022/23 season.

