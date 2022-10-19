Rising Wagga cricketer Jake Scott has been rewarded for a lot of hard work over the past few seasons with the South Wagga player given a Basil Sellers Scholarship for the 2022/23 season.
The program in its 17th season was created to help young emerging cricketers from rural and regional areas across New South Wales adjust to a city lifestyle.
There have been 156 players who have been awarded scholarships over the past 16 years with 20 of those going on to represent Australia including Patrick Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy.
The scholarship is a huge honour for Scott, who is continuing on his path towards playing international cricket for Australia.
"It was quite a surprise," Scott said.
"I got a phone call from Dave Freedman and he just said to me I'd like to congratulate you on your scholarship and all of your hard work has paid off so far.
"I was honestly pretty surprised and I thought I had no chance, but I'm definitely honoured to receive it.
"We had Kurtis Patterson and Stella Campbell talking to us about it and their pathway, so it was pretty cool to hear that and meet them."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The scholarship includes funds to help them with cricket expenses such as travel as well as a two year sponsorship offer from Kookaburra which Scott has taken up.
There are also some leadership programs which Scott will take part in throughout the year.
It has been a slow start to the 2022/23 cricket season for Scott, with his two first games of the season being abandoned due to wet conditions.
Scott is returning to Penrith this season with him playing for the third grade side while also committing to play in the Poidevin-Gray Shield (U21s).
After previously playing for the club in the AW Green Shield (U16s), Scott said he was looking forward to the season ahead.
"The club welcomed me with open arms again," he said.
"The vibes have been pretty good around the club and our third grade side is just a really good bunch of blokes.
"It's just a lot of fun to be honest and it's just better for my cricket I believe as it takes it up a level."
Scott is hoping to balance his commitments with playing for South Wagga this season, with him not wanting to make the trek to Sydney every weekend.
"I won't be going up there every week," he said.
"I'll try and split it up and give myself a break.
"I've sat down and crossed down a few games I can play here in Wagga and a few I can play in Sydney, just to even it out a bit.
Scott's former South Wagga teammate Blake Harper has made the move to Sydney this season with him playing for Eastern Suburbs in second grade.
Despite still being a year or two from a permanent move, Scott said that he is also hoping to follow Harper and relocate to Sydney.
"That's one of the main goals that I've set for the next couple of years," he said.
"I want to eventually move up there and continue to keep playing that high level cricket.
"It's pretty hard at the moment with my apprenticeship, so I will try and get near the end of that then look to move up there and do what Blake is doing at the moment."
While hoping to continue his progression, Scott has team success as his main goal for the upcoming season.
"Number one goal would definitely be another premiership with South Wagga," he said.
"Then in Sydney would be to get a flag in the Pg comp and in third grade.
"Basically in all teams that I'm playing in just trying to make finals and try and win it."
