A base camp with beds for 200 volunteers will be available to use in Deniliquin from tonight, as disaster response crews prepare to assist Southern Riverina communities with more predicted flooding.
A mobile tent camp with the capacity to accommodate 200 emergency services personnel will be completely set up by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) by tomorrow, in response to a request from the NSW SES.
"The aim of the camp is to provide emergency service volunteers with a place to rest and recover," RFS Chief Superintendent Heath Stimson said.
"We're accepting our first guests tonight and we expect that to increase substantially by tomorrow."
The base camp is currently under construction at the Deni Ute Muster site, and when completed will provide emergency service personnel with accommodation, catering, bathrooms and showers, medical personnel and security.
NSW SES public information office Scott McLennan said the organisation requested the base camp as flood peaks moved downstream to areas in the Southern Riverina.
"Given the amount of water that's coming out of Victoria and into the Murrumbidgee River, we requested the base camp be set up to take the burden from local hotel accommodation," he said.
"It will be available to use from this evening onwards."
Mr McLennan said they were expecting at least 150 volunteers from SES, RFS, NSW Surf Lifesaving, VRA General Land Rescue Squad.
Emergency services personnel from interstate will also be based out of Deniliquin.
"It's a very coordinated response, we are working collaboratively with our partners," Mr McLennan said.
Mr McLennan said the base camp will also house a range of services including for health and land.
Defence Force personnel have also been deployed to the Southern Riverina, he said.
The Murray River at Echuca Moama is expected to exceed the 1993 river level of 94.77 metres in the coming days.
SES remained concerned more rain forecast for the area will exacerbate already flooded conditions, with Wagga also expected to cop more heavy rains.
A mobile base camp was most recently used for crews responding to the Lismore floods earlier this year.
One was also set up at Wilcannia during the COVID-19 outbreak and numerous sites were set up across the state during the Black Summer bushfires.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
