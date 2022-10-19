The Daily Advertiser

RFS base camp at Deniliquin to house 150 volunteers as they help community prepare for floods

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:20am
Containers are carried in on trucks to the RFS base camp at Deniliquin. Picture supplied by RFS

A base camp with beds for 200 volunteers will be available to use in Deniliquin from tonight, as disaster response crews prepare to assist Southern Riverina communities with more predicted flooding.

