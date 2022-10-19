COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea has set his sights on a listed sprint race on Melbourne Cup day as the likely next step for Kosciuszko winner Front Page.
Duryea, jockey Tyler Schiller and most of all, Front Page, did the Southern District proud on Saturday by taking out the $2 million country feature at Royal Randwick.
Duryea, who has enjoyed a lifelong involvement in racing, rated Front Page's Kosciuszko at the top of his achievements.
"Financially, a long, long way in front of all the others," Duryea said with a laugh.
"Every win's a good win when you're on the centre stage like that, you can't afford anything to go wrong and when everything goes right and the result's right, you walk away relieved."
Duryea said the entire Kosciuszko experience was a whirlwind.
"Pretty hectic," he described it.
"No he went good. That was the main thing. He's had a bit of bad luck but he's gone up there this year and got there fit and well and he showed them what he was made of."
Duryea has pinpointed three options for Front Page moving forward.
Among them is the group one $3 million Darley Sprint (1200m) on the final day of the Flemington carnival. The most likely option is the listed $175,000 MSS Security Sprint (1200m) on Melbourne Cup day.
"He's going to go to town, Melbourne, over Cup week. There's two or three sprints up the straight. There's one Saturday, Tuesday and Saturday," Duryea said.
"There's the Darley, that's an option but you're taking on the best of the best.
"I'm leaning towards the 1200 on Cup day.
"He seems to have pulled up good, he's nice and bright everywhere."
...
THE two Southern District beaten brigade will both look to bounce back at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
The Gary Colvin-trained Another One and Mitch Beer's Mnementh are both headed to the $175,000 Country Open (1300m) on Tuesday week.
Mnementh finished 11th and Another One didn't beat a runner home in last Saturday's $2 million Kosciuszko.
Beer reported that Mnementh pulled up similar to last year's Country Championships and hopes he can bounce back next start.
"He can put in one like that and then come out and bounce back next start," Beer said.
"As long he's right, he'll go to the Country Open at Randwick."
Chad Schofield will retain the ride on Mnementh.
Colvin said that with the benefit of hindsight, the chaotic week at home in Wagga with floods approaching his stables was not the ideal build up for Another One, who had to move stables.
"He pulled up good but in hindsight the week leading up wasn't ideal," Colvin said.
He will go to the Country Open and then, all going well, will push on to the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) at Gundagai.
...
WAGGA galloper Zakeriz was unable to get the race to suit at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
Zakeriz finished sixth, beaten just over three lengths, behind Redwood Shadow, in the Benchmark 72 Handicap (1600m).
Zakeriz was crossed early and unable to dictate terms like he usually does but battled on with Molly Bourke in the saddle.
Tap N Run finished ninth.
...
IN-FORM Wagga mare Mouse Almighty has drawn the car park as she looks to record back-to-back wins at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
It will be a battle of the Southern District brigade as three of the region's gallopers contest the $130,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (955m).
Mouse Almighty has gained the services of Tim Clark but has drawn barrier 15.
Also in the field is the Mitch Beer-trained Seventh Seal, who is drawn barrier two for Chad Schofield.
Mr Moppett rounds out the Southern District contingent for Jerilderie trainer Phil Sweeney, but he is also been given a tough task from barrier 14.
...
WAGGA trainer Wayne Carroll plans to start Sumdeel in Sydney on Saturday despite drawing a wide gate.
Sumdeel is down to contest the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1800m) at Randwick on Saturday.
Sumdeel, who has not raced since his last Highway win on August 6, has drawn barrier 19 but will come in significantly with only 13 horses to start.
Josh Parr will take the ride, a kilogram over at 56.5kg.
...
THERE were a few local connections to the group one win of Prosperous Return in Singapore on the weekend.
Prosperous Return stormed home to take out the $300,000 group one Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1800m) for jockey Jake Bayliss and trainer Michael Clements.
Prosperous Return was purchased as a yearling by Murrumbidgee Turf Club director Peter Twomey's Wattle Bloodstock for $60,000 from the Inglis Melbourne Gold Yearling Sale.
He was also broken in at Wagga by Trevor Sutherland.
...
WAGGA Stayer of the Year for the 2021-22 season, Dolphina, last week enjoyed her first win since leaving the Tim Donnelly stable.
Dolphina produced her trademark strong finish to take out the $45,000 Midway Benchmark 64 Handicap (1600m) at Kembla Grange.
It was her first win in three starts for Ron Quinton and fifth of her 21-start career, for owners Sandy Tait and Jill Nivison.
...
NOT only did Murrumbidgee Turf Club host a monster 10-race card on Wednesday, they also held three barrier trials on busy day of racing.
One horse was scratched from the barrier trial was Southern Lad, who ran second behind Irish Songs in the 2020 Wagga Town Plate as favourite. He returned to run fifth behind Marway last year.
Interestingly, Southern Lad has now left John O'Shea and joined the Danielle Seib stable at Goulburn.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Albury (TAB), Harden (non-TAB), Balranald (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: West Wyalong (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
