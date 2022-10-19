The Daily Advertiser

Football Wagga future strong after five juniors selected for National Youth Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:03am, first published October 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddie Angel, Vaughn Jenkins, Perri Nash, Dipkar Rai, and Hannah Ferguson were selected in NSW Country teams to play in Coffs Harbour.

The future of soccer in Wagga looks bright following the return of five juniors from the National Youth Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.