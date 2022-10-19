The future of soccer in Wagga looks bright following the return of five juniors from the National Youth Championships.
Wagga City Wanderers were represented in all competing age groups by youngsters Perri Nash, Maddie Angel, Hannah Ferguson, Dipkar Rai, and Vaughn Jenkins.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said their selection in the NSW Country teams reflects well on the talent in the regions.
Participation in the Nationals sets players up for selection in future representative programs and further development opportunities such as the young Matildas and young Socceroos camps.
"I think this is probably one of our bigger years (of selections) but it's exciting to see that every year we're getting players into that program to go test themselves against the best," Dedini said.
The competition was held in Coffs Harbour this year and exposed players to state of the art facilities and the realities of travelling and working in a professional team environment.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's an eye opener for the kids. When they get to go up there and play, they see where they really are at, not just in the country area but when they're going up against the best, from all the big states. It's a little bit of a step up from Wagga," Dedini said.
Over recent years soccer numbers in Wagga have been growing, with not even the pandemic denting registrations.
With good numbers in state teams each year, Dedini believes players who get that experience
"I think the professionalism of when you go away to nationals, everything's done as a team, team dinners, recovery, and the little things that you learn, you bring them back," he said.
Under 14 goal keeper Hannah Ferguson said she loves being a leader on the field and that nationals gave her the chance to learn more skills to share with her team.
One of the biggest lessons she brought home with her is how important trust is among players.
"We really got to learn about the girls, when we started we didn't even know what the girls names were and now we know the deepest darkest secrets about each other," Ferguson said.
"I think if you don't know each other, you can't trust each other. If I know them, I'm going to trust them to protect me and the goals," she said.
Dipkar Rai and Vaughn Jenkins were in the boys under 15 and under 14 teams respectively. The duo hope to bring their new knowledge of drills and proper warm ups to their home teams.
In the under 16 girl's team, Perri Nash and Maddie Angel were encouraged to reflect on their individual roles within their teams.
Coaching team Norm Broadman, Glenn Stedman, and Brittany Anderson have a tradition of gifting small presents to players, based on what makes them unique on the field.
"I got an abacus, which means I was calculated with my decisions on the field," Nash said.
"I got two money boxes and he said that I am very safe, like a bank, safe as the Bank of England," Angel said.
Dedini is positive the players will all help elevate their Wanderers teams in the next season, using their experience to propel themselves and others forward.
"There's no reason why we can't implement a lot of those (lessons) back here and there's really four or five kids that were shadow players from this area that just missed out on making the team. So I'm sure they'll be hungrier to push for a spot next year," he said.
Several local coaches were also called up to the event, with Michael Babic and Andrew Mason joining Dedini in the development opportunity.
Ex-Wanderers players Alethea and Allyana Levy also played in the under 14's Country team alongside Ferguson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.