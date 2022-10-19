The Daily Advertiser

Luke Berkrey moving on from Gundagai success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:30am
Luke Berkrey won't be back with Gundagai in 2023 after signing on to play with Jamberoo in Group Seven. He departs after guiding the club to an unbeaten premiership.

Luke Berkrey knows his last season with Gundagai will be hard to top as he prepares for a whole new experience.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

