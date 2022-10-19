Luke Berkrey knows his last season with Gundagai will be hard to top as he prepares for a whole new experience.
After being captain-coach of the Tigers unbeaten premiership this season, Berkrey is heading to the South Coast for a taste of a different lifestyle.
However the move is one for his young family rather than for football.
"It was hard as I love it over there but it's not a footy decision," Berkrey said.
"If it was a footy decision there would be only one place I'd play but it is more about family than myself.
"It is a good time to move for our family so I'm really looking forward to it."
Berkrey considered making the move last year but felt he had some unfinished business after COVID restrictions forced the finals series to be abandoned.
However with two young children, six-year-old Tex and two-year-old Flo, he and wife Emma feel the timing is just right.
"We were going to go the year before, before Tex started school when he wasn't too attached to a big group of friends, but when the season got called off I knew I wanted to have one more year of coaching as I thought we could win it," Berkrey said.
"I didn't want to leave."
Berkrey had been linked to a captain-coach role on the coast but instead will join a number of familiar faces with Jamberoo next season, only in a playing capacity.
Gundagai and Jamberoo have a strong connection after the death of Joey Rose while another Tigers premiership player Kieran Pearce is still playing for the club at age 38.
Berkrey will reunite with former Cootamundra teammate Matt Forsyth at the Superoos, who were bundled straight out of the finals this season after finishing the regular season in third place.
"Matty is one of my best mates so it should be really good," he said.
"I'm really pleased with where I will be playing footy but it was always a family decision and football was going to come off the back of it."
The 30-year-old arrived at the club in 2017.
He was part of their grand final loss that year but was part of their team that went one better the following year before being captain of their 2020 premiership.
After being co-coach last year he stepped into the role solo this season.
He couldn't have asked for a better farewell to the Tigers after leading the club to a 34-4 win over Gundagai in last month's grand final.
"It was a nice way to sign off," Berkrey said.
"It was a really good year and it will be hard to replicate that type of year again.
"I probably won't realise how hard (a decision) it was until we leave.
"The club has been unbelievable to me over the last six years and has helped me swing my footy and my life around. It really is a great club and I will be forever indebted to them."
Berkrey's loss is another blow for the Tigers with Nathan Rose moving to Kangaroos after one season with the club while Latrell Siegwalt is also not expected to return.
Derek Hay and Blake Dunn have been installed as co-coaches for 2023.
