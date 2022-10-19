For Wagga war widows like Heather Lucas a newly established annual day is another opportunity for them to honour their loved one lost during or after service.
On Wednesday Wagga held its very first War Widows Day in union with the rest of the state after the NSW Government announced that August October 19 would become an annual day of recognition.
More than 30 Wagga war widows were invited to a morning tea held at Wagga's Legacy House to mark the occasion.
Among the widows was Wagga Laurel Club member Heather Lucas who was thrilled to see an event like this making a mark on the calendar.
"It was a total surprise for me, I only read the other day that they were going to be having a War Widows Day in NSW," Ms Lucas said.
"My husband turned 18 when he joined the Australian Defence Force and he served in 1941," she said.
"When he came back we met and then got married.
"He was always involved with the RSL and when we moved to Wagga he joined Legacy."
After Mr Lucas tragically passed away in 2008 Ms Lucas was invited to join.
"I get to catch up with other widows and gossip," she said.
"There are so many people here [at the morning tea] that I have never seen before."
Wagga Legacy president Doug Conkey said the special morning tea was an acknowledgement of the sacrifice made by more than 15000 surviving widows and widowers of servicemen and servicewomen across NSW.
The event will be held on October 19 across NSW annually to mark the birthday of Australian War Widows founder Jessie Vasey who established the guild in 1945.
Minister for Veterans David Elliott said the day acknowledges the "resilient families' among the state's communities who have faced "enormous grief".
"The date acknowledges the birthday of Mrs Jessie Vasey OBE CBE (1897-1966)," Mr Elliott said.
"Mrs Vasey, the widow of Major General George Vasey who was killed en route to New Guinea during the Second World War, worked tirelessly to ensure war widows were recognised by governments in Australia and given the financial support and services they need."
