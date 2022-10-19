Murray Stephenson and Jess Allen have taken out the Wagga Tigers' best and fairest awards after fantastic seasons for the club.
It is Stephenson's second best and fairest at the Tigers after going back to back with him also finishing second in the Jim Quinn Medal this year.
"It's always a nice achievement on an individual level," Stephenson said.
"But we're playing a team sport and at the end of the day you want something to celebrate with all of your teammates at the end of the year.
"I think that would've been a lot more rewarding to be celebrating with all of the boys a bit of success.
"But an individual award is nice and it's something that at my age that you maybe look back at once the career has wound up."
Following Stephenson, Shaun Flanigan, Jock Cornell and Brady Morton rounded out the top four with all of them also being included in the Riverina League's Team of the Year.
Stephenson said that all three players had been consistent performers and led from the front throughout the year.
"Our top four were all in that team of the year," he said.
"They are guys who have played some pretty consistent footy throughout the year, which is something that we have been lacking.
"I suppose going into next year it's just about bringing the group up to be those consistent senior footballers."
Morton, Flanigan, Cooper Pavitt, Nathan Cooke and Henry Cook shared the remainder of the first grade awards with Stephenson proud of how the group performed this season.
"Brady got the coaches award for the amount of work that he puts in on and off the field," he said.
"He gets a huge tick from me in terms of how he goes about his footy.
"Coop Pavitt got the most improved, he was a guy who was probably a fringe player last year.
"But this year cemented his spot as a key position player and did a power of work in the off-season to get himself right and play some good consistent footy.
"He was our leading goal kicker as well.
"Most courageous was Nathan Cooke, more from the resilience side of things and how he went about rehab on his acl and got back and played at the level that he did throughout the year.
"I thought that was a really big effort from him and Flanno got our most consistent.
"Henry Cook was our best first year player and he played a lone hand in the ruck and didn't come off for a spell in the whole time he played senior footy which is an absolute mammoth effort by him.
"He has had a really good year as a first year player."
With the Tigers having already made four impressive signings ahead of next year, Stephenson said there is a sense of excitement ahead of the 2023 season.
"I think a couple of the guys are pretty excited with a few boys that have come through the doors that we've signed already," he said.
"There's a sense of eagerness to get into and start preparing for the 2023 season and see where it takes us."
On the court, Allen picked up her fourth Tigers best and fairest which follows on from her winning the Riverina League A grade best and fairest medal last month.
It was a successful year for the young Tigers side after they fought their way all the way to the A grade grand final going down to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Claudia Wheatley finished runner-up to Allen while Elysia Smith won the coaches award and Leila Wadley was named most determined.
Ryan Colvin was named as the club person of the year.
