The Daily Advertiser

Murray Stephenson and Jess Allen have won the Wagga Tigers' best and fairest awards after a stellar season for the club

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 19 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elysia Smith, Leila Wadley, Jess Allen and Claudia Wheatley were the award winners from the Tigers' A grade side. Picture from Wagga Tigers

Murray Stephenson and Jess Allen have taken out the Wagga Tigers' best and fairest awards after fantastic seasons for the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.