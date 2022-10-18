The Daily Advertiser

Hilltops councillor Matthew Peter Stadtmiller, in court on assault charges, has matters adjourned

October 18 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hilltops councillor on assault charges has matters adjourned

Hilltops Shire councillor Matthew Peter Stadtmiller from Harden, will reappear in Young Local Court next month facing three domestic violence-related charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.