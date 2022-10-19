The Daily Advertiser

SES reminds Narrandera orders remain in place as community waits for Murrumbidgee River peak

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
October 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stretch of the Sturt Highway near Narranderra is completely submerged. Picture by Live Traffic

NSW SES says orders to evacuate and shelter in place in Narrandera remain active despite confusion about when the flood peak will arrive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.