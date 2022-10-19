NSW SES says orders to evacuate and shelter in place in Narrandera remain active despite confusion about when the flood peak will arrive.
Residents of some parts of Narrandera were told to evacuate before 8pm on Saturday due to risks of moderate flooding from the Murrumbidgee River.
NSW SES public information officer Scott McLennan said the evacuation orders had still not been lifted.
"We're not quite sure what's going on [with the flood peak]," he said.
"But the situation is still either evacuate or shelter in place."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera reached 8.01 metres at 6.15pm on Tuesday, after the Bureau of Meteorology predicted it could rise to the major flood level of 8.2 metres.
At 8am on Wednesday, the river level was recorded at 7.98 metres.
The Bureau has not confirmed if the river has peaked.
Residents in the following areas are still under orders to evacuate:
With more rain forecast for Riverina, Mr McLennan said they expect another flood peak to come through Narrandera next week.
The Sturt Highway remains closed between Darlington Point and Collingullie and the Newell Highway between Narrandera and Jerilderie.
There is no indication when the roads will reopen.
Current road closures in Narrandera include:
Strontian Road is also partially covered with water, but remains open.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.