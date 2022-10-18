RAAF hopeful spared after 'stupidity' in setting up pub cocaine deal for police

A young Wagga man with plans to join the Royal Australian Air Force has been given a second chance at his childhood dream despite arranging a cocaine sale for undercover police agents.
The man, who The Daily Advertiser has chosen not to name as he was spared from having a conviction recorded against him, faced Wagga Local Court on Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to supplying a prohibited drug.
The 21-year-old was charged by officers from the Riverina Police District's Strike Force Crestreef, which targeted drug dealing within Wagga's licensed premises.
The strike force was permitted to engage in limited illegal activity to assist in criminal investigations.
On April 6, a male person acting for the strike force entered the Victoria Hotel on Baylis Street in Wagga and asked the man if he was able to supply any prohibited drugs about 10.55pm.
The man contacted his co-offender over Snapchat and arranged for three bags of cocaine to be delivered to the hotel by car within 20 minutes, which the operative bought for $1000.
Tests showed the bags contained a total of 2.55 grams of cocaine with a purity of 24 per cent.
In court on Monday, the man's solicitor said his client had no prior record and was studying a pre-entry course in aeronautical engineering with the intent of joining the Australian Defence Force Academy.
"He was playing pool with a Tinder date at the hotel when he was approached by three large individuals who asked for cocaine," the solicitor said.
"He told them 'No, I've had some before and it's not good quality'. The third time he gave them his phone and helped. He has genuine remorse."
The police prosecutor said the man should be convicted and denied he had been pressured to supply drugs.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said the man's offending was not trivial and he made no criticism of police but someone of otherwise excellent character should not face a "major road block" to his career goal for a moment of "stupidity".
The man was given a two-year conditional release order without conviction.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.