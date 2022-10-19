OUTGOING Coleambally coach Luke Hillier has headed to Darwin to play the Northern Territory Football League (NTFL) season.
Hillier made his debut for St Mary's in their round three premier league loss to PINT last Saturday.
On the back of another fine season for Coleambally, Hillier decided to pull the trigger on a move to Darwin to experience a season in the top end.
"Yeah it had been on the cards for a while," Hillier said.
"The opportunity was there and I thought it would be a great opportunity to play at a higher standard and take on a new challenge.
"It was something exciting to look forward to."
Former Coleambally and Griffith footballer Guy Orton linked Hillier up with St Mary's.
The 27-year-old arrived last week and was straight into the premier league team as a starting midfielder.
"That was my first game. It was awesome, super exciting. Completely different to the footy back at home," he said.
"The footy was slippery, super hot. It was a quick standard of footy and a lot of fun playing under lights, which was something different, against quality opposition.
"We were up by four points at half-time and they got the better of us in the third quarter, which put the game away.
"I was in the midfield, rotating on the bench. It was awesome, definitely needed that rotation onto the bench. I was five minutes in and absolutely blowing so it was nice to get a spell."
Given he's only just arrived and everything is new to him, Hillier expects to get better with every week.
"I think that's the hard part, not knowing blokes too well," he said.
"I only had the one week of training leading into the first game so it was a bit tough to start with and the different style of footy might take a couple of weeks to get used to but after that hopefully it's not too bad."
Hillier has found the Darwin adventure an interesting one already.
"The boys were saying up here it's a season of two halves, after Christmas they fly in a lot of players so it's changing all of the time, the team," he said.
"It's interesting actually talking to a lot of the boys, where they've come from and the footy they've played. Everyone's come from different parts and played pretty good footy."
Hillier stepped down as coach of Coleambally at season's end and plans to play the full NTFL season.
After four years at Coleambally, Hillier has confirmed he won't be back at the Blues but is undecided on where he will play in 2023.
"I'm not sure yet, I'm playing it by ear up here," he said.
"I'll finish this season and see what happens.
"Probably in the new year, around January, I'll reassess and see where I'm at and what's going on.
"It will be a matter of where I'm living."
