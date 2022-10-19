The Daily Advertiser

Luke Hillier made his NTFL Premier League debut for St Mary's in round three loss to PINT

MM
By Matt Malone
October 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Hillier (right) and Sam Fowler show off their new colours ahead of their St Mary's debut last weekend. Picture: St Mary's Football Club

OUTGOING Coleambally coach Luke Hillier has headed to Darwin to play the Northern Territory Football League (NTFL) season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.