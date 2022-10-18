TOUGH Wagga stayer Zakeriz will be out to post back-to-back city wins at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke will again be in the saddle as Zakeriz contests the $55,000 Benchmark 72 Handicap (1600m).
Wagga trainer Chris Hardy and Bourke combined with Zakeriz for a six-length romp at Canterbury last start.
It was Bourke's first city win and Zakeriz's second.
Bourke's three kilogram claim helps Zakeriz get in with 58.5 kilogram as he prepares for a tougher assignment than the four-horse field he met a fortnight ago.
Zakeriz, who has drawn the inside gate, is the $5.00 second favourite with Bet 365.
Hardy reported last week that Zakeriz had pulled up well from the Canterbury win.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"His last two runs have been really good," Hardy said.
"He pulled up real good."
With Wagga's replacement meeting introduced for Wednesday, Bourke's commitment to ride Zakeriz will now cost her what would have been many rides on the 10-race card.
Meantime, Albury sprinter Tap 'N' Run is also in at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
He has drawn barrier two with Tyler Schiller in the saddle in the Benchmark 72 Handicap (1000m).
However Albury trainer Ron Stubbs is keeping his options open. Tap N Run is also down to trial at Wagga on Wednesday and is among the nominations for Moonee Valley on Friday night.
The Warwick Farm track was rated a soft five on Tuesday.
