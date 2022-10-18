Students who graduate from Wagga TAFE with an animal care qualification will now be more equipped to enter the workforce, thanks to two new teachers and a fully-equipped mini vet clinic.
The facilities at TAFE NSW's Primary Industries Centre in North Wagga were recently upgraded after demand in the animal care industry skyrocketed through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teacher and vet nurse Tamara Percival said the sector was "struggling" to employ enough staff.
"With COVID and lockdowns, there was an increase in demand for the veterinary industry because people were spending more time at home and actually being with their pets, noticing these little things they wouldn't normally notice," she said.
"It's given our industry a big boost but we're also lacking staff, so there is a big outcry to have these nurses job-ready as soon as we can."
The mini clinic includes state-of-the-art vet equipment, including an anaesthetic machine, dental machine and even a decommissioned x-ray machine.
TAFE also shifted class times for their Certificate IV in vet nursing from evenings to during the day. Ms Percival said it meant they could extend to six-hour teaching blocks.
"It means we can have students out and job-ready in 18 months," she said.
For students like Cootamundra vet nurse Tara Robinson, the extra equipment means she can advance her skills in a simulated environment.
She said she had always wanted to work with animals but found juggling a young family and studying too difficult.
This year, she's found the time to complete "a life career goal" by studying the Certificate IV.
"Essentially having a surgery set up, you don't have to imagine it, it's there," she said.
"It allows us to practise setting it up so that when we do go for placement or to work, we can just get straight into it."
Ms Percival said the role of a vet nurse in a clinic has gradually expanded to include a range of medical procedures like assisting with x-rays, helping to take bloods, and conducting nurse consults for smaller animal issues.
"A lot of people have this misconception that vet nurses just clean cages and feed animals and get to cuddle puppies and kittens all day, but they really don't," she said.
Wagga TAFE offers a Certificate II in Animal Studies and a Certificate IV in Vet Nursing.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
