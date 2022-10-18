More than 600 students in 30 teams have competed at the Trent Barrett Legends Gala Day in Wagga on Tuesday after multiple weather delays.
NRL development officer Courtney Barratt said it was exciting to finally see the years three and four students take to the field.
Fourteen fields were required to keep the day moving along, with a mixture of tag and tackle games being played at any one time.
Playing in non-competitive games, no teams progress to further galas through this competition with Barratt emphasising the importance of fun.
"These events are perfect for kids that maybe haven't played before and for ones that have, it's a perfect chance to have a run around with their mates and try something new and and develop their skills," Barratt said.
Lake Albert Public School teacher Pagean Huggett said her students had a blast competing at Parramore Park.
Hesitant the gala would be delayed again, she said students had been asking daily in the lead up if they would actually make it out on field on Tuesday.
Lake Albert held tryouts at school for tackle and tag teams before they attended with three teams.
"We've come here today and it's been an absolute breeze," Huggett said.
"The refs have been really great, the organisers have been really great, first aid has been monitoring around the whole time, the teams have been lovely, and it has just been a really nice atmosphere, and really something really nice after COVID and before the rain arrives."
Speaking with her students throughout the day she heard nothing but positive feedback and praised the event as a way to get children interacting across class groups.
Students from Lake Albert were from a range of classes, many of whom Huggett does not teach and she was pleased to get to know them more.
"Every time I've got the chance to have a one-on-one or two-on-one conversation I've asked what's the best part of the day and they're saying 'being here,' it's not 'oh, I got a try' or 'I got so many tags,' it's all been about friendships and getting along with other people in other classes," Huggett said.
Sacred Heart Primary School year three teacher Eliza Milosevic said her students had an absolute ball.
With six teams from the school participating, Milosevic said it was a great opportunity for students to get to play against their friends from outside of school.
"I think they have a lot of connections and friendships across schools, so it's been really nice for them to play with people that they might play with on the weekend," she said.
"There's been really nice sportsmanship, so even when other teams have been scoring and trying, it's been really nice to see the kids cheering on the other teams which has been good."
Junior umpires and graduates of the NRL's Rise program officiated matches on the day, using the opportunity to further develop their understanding of the game.
"It's great for them to have an understanding of referring and and what goes into it. I think it gives them a little bit more respect for the referees that we do have, and it's great for them to be able to contribute to the junior rugby games that happen on the weekend," Barratt said.
Trent Barrett Legends Gala Day's are held across the state for primary school students in grades three and four.
