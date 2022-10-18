The Daily Advertiser

Hundreds of students attend Trent Barrett Legends Gala day at Parramore Park

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
October 18 2022 - 5:00am
Lake Albert Public School students after their final game at the Trent Barrett Legends Gala Day, pictured with year three teacher Pagean Huggett.

More than 600 students in 30 teams have competed at the Trent Barrett Legends Gala Day in Wagga on Tuesday after multiple weather delays.

