While rain in the coming days is almost definite for Wagga and the Riverina, meteorologists are unable to say how much we can expect and what it could mean for an already higher than normal Murrumbidgee River.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Kirkup said what they do know is that the Murrumbidgee River flood peak is currently at Narrandera and travelling downstream towards Hay.
"In terms of more rain for Wagga, it's looking as though the trough that comes through tomorrow, the majority of rainfall will stay in the state's north, so Dubbo, Tamworth," she said.
"On Thursday we are likely to get some rainfall through the South West Slopes and Riverina area but it just looks like the worst of it is going to stay north."
Ms Kirkup said on Friday Wagga could expect between 20 to 30 millimetres of rain.
"On Friday the rain just continues, and that's when we start to be a little unsure as to how much and where," she said.
"It does look like Friday we could get maybe 20, 30 millimetres of rainfall and beyond that, it gets so difficult.
"The extent of rainfall from Friday to Sunday is really uncertain."
Ms Kirkup said residents should be keeping an eye on weather warnings issued by the bureau as that is where the most certain information can be found in terms of weather events.
"We've got the flood peak travelling through the system, we will get more rain in the catchment but if we think it is going to be significant then we will be including that in our warnings," she said.
"It's really tough in terms of, we know there's going to be a lot of rain but pin-pointing where the rain is going to be is quite difficult."
As it stands the bureau is forecasting up to 20 millimetres of rain for Wagga on Thursday, up to 25 millimetres on Friday with a chance of a thunderstorm, up to 10 millimetres of rain on Saturday and up to 35 on Sunday.
As at 3pm Tuesday the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was at 7.09 metres high and steady.
The Murrumbigee River at Narrandera as at 3pm Tuesday was 7.97 metres high and falling.
The Murrumbigee River at Hay Town as at 3pm Tuesday was 7.12 metres high and rising, and 8.52 metres high and steady at the Hay Weir.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
