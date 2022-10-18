Wagga has been placed back on flood watch, with more significant rain set to fall from Thursday.
Meteorologists were yesterday uncertain as to just how much rain would drench the city in coming days, but whatever does fall is likely to cause renewed flooding along a higher-than-normal Murrumbidgee River.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Kirkup said the Murrumbidgee flood peak was yesterday at Narrandera and heading downstream towards Hay.
"In terms of more rain for Wagga, it's looking as though the trough that comes through Wednesday, the majority of rainfall will stay in the state's north, so Dubbo, Tamworth," Ms Kirkup said.
"On Thursday, we are likely to get some rainfall through the South West Slopes and Riverina area but it just looks like the worst of it is going to stay north."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Kirkup said Wagga could expect between 20 to 30 millimetres of rain on Friday.
"On Friday the rain just continues, and that's when we start to be a little unsure as to how much and where," she said.
"It does look like Friday we could get maybe 20, 30 millimetres of rainfall and beyond that, it gets so difficult.
"The extent of rainfall from Friday to Sunday is really uncertain."
Ms Kirkup said residents should be keeping an eye on weather warnings issued by the bureau because they contained the most up-to-date information.
"We've got the flood peak travelling through the system, we will get more rain in the catchment but if we think it is going to be significant then we will be including that in our warnings," she said.
"It's really tough in terms of, we know there's going to be a lot of rain but pin-pointing where the rain is going to be is quite difficult."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the bureau was forecasting up to 15mm of rain for Wagga on Thursday, up to 25mm on Friday with a chance of a thunderstorm, up to 20mm of rain on Saturday and up to 25mm on both Sunday on Monday.
As of 5pm Tuesday, the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was at 7.07 metres and steady, while the river at Narrandera was 7.98 metres with moderate flooding.
The bureau said the river at Narrandera could peak near the major flood level of 8.2 metres overnight and into Wednesday.
The Murrumbidgee at Hay Town is likely to exceed the moderate flood level of 7.5 metres at some time on Wednesday and is likely to surpass the town's major flood level of 8 metres over the weekend.
The bureau is predicting up to 90 millimetres of rain for Narrandera between now and Tuesday next week.
Hay is also expected to get a similar amount of rain over the coming days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.