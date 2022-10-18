The Daily Advertiser

Bureau of Meteorology anticipating more rain for Wagga, Riverina

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 18 2022 - 8:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More rain is expected for Wagga in the coming days but meteorologists say it is unknown just how much to expect. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga has been placed back on flood watch, with more significant rain set to fall from Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.