Near-new Boorooma home

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Manicured lawns, a generous-sized block and a beautiful three-bedroom brick home nestled in a neighbourhood that is constantly evolving.
"It's a dream for so many," selling agent Mark Macarthur said.
This near-new home features three spacious bedrooms with built-in robes, the main featuring ensuite and walk-in robe.
The modern kitchen is central to the home with gas appliances and filled with natural sunlight.
The spacious open-plan living and dining area adjoins the kitchen to the rear of the home, flowing out to the entertaining area and providing a leafy aspect of the rear yard.
A second living space provides additional space.
The home is kept comfortable with evaporative cooling and gas heating throughout.
Practical and secure, a double lock-up garage allows for off-street parking and additional storage.
The low-maintenance rear yard features a firepit area, garden shed, and drive-through access.
Situated in the growing family area located on Wagga's northern side, this is a rapidly-developing suburb with close proximity to quality public and private schools, Charles Sturt University, delightful parks with rural aspects, childcare centres, and a newly-developed shopping centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.