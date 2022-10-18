With an international performance under his belt and a streaming special ready to be released, Dane Simpson said it "feels right" to return to Wagga for one final rendition of his hit stand-up show.
The local comedian is promising a night full of laughs and silly yarns when he performs Didgeridoozy at the Wagga Civic Theatre on Saturday, October 22.
Mr Simpson has been hit with a seemingly endless wave of positive reviews since launching the show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, which has resulted in him performing it in Melbourne, Sydney and even the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
The set has also been filmed for Paramount Plus and the comedian said the Wagga show will likely be the last time it graces the stage.
"The show has won awards, got reviews, been recorded for TV but it feels right that the final show will be live in my hometown of Wagga," Mr Simpson said.
"Bring a group of friends, have a laugh, be silly."
At the end of his last Civic Theatre show, Mr Simpson proposed to his now wife Eleanor Pollock.
"I can't top that - people need to know that," he said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
