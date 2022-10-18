The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Dane Simpson to perform 'Didgeridoozy' at Wagga Civic Theatre

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga comedian Dane Simpson will be performing his hit comedy show 'Didgeridoozy' at the Wagga Civic Theatre on Saturday. Picture by Monty Jacka

With an international performance under his belt and a streaming special ready to be released, Dane Simpson said it "feels right" to return to Wagga for one final rendition of his hit stand-up show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.