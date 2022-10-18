A Wagga man has been jailed after being caught driving with a suspended licence four times in five days, including being pulled over by police twice within the same hour.
Nicholas John Thomas McIntyre, 38, of Tolland, appeared in Wagga Local Court for sentencing on Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of driving while suspended with a prior offence.
McIntyre told police he continued to get behind the wheel because he got a "rush" from driving while suspended.
Police pulled McIntyre over on Simmons Street in Wagga at 2.24pm on August 16 after they saw him turn with excessive speed in a red Mazda 121 hatchback.
McIntyre was pulled over again in Docker Street in Wagga at 5.27pm on August 20.
McIntyre said he was driving because he had an argument with the family member he lived with.
Police told McIntyre he could not drive until he paid the fines that led to his licence suspension.
McIntyre was again spotted by police later that day, at 5.54pm, driving on Glenfield Road in Mount Austin and was arrested.
In court on Monday, McIntyre's solicitor said her client now understood how serious it was to drive while suspended and he still had $14,000 of fines to pay off.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said McIntyre's case was aggravated by him offending multiple times in short succession and being on a community correction order.
"You continued to drive, putting the rest of the community at risk ... I find that no penalty other than imprisonment is appropriate," Magistrate Hosking said.
McIntyre was jailed for three months and disqualified from driving for a period of 12 months after his release on January 16.
