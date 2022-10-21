Unique red-brick offering in central

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
33 Wollundry Avenue Central Wagga
Auction: November 19 onsite at 10am
AGENCY: Fitzpatricks
CONTACT: Paul Gooden, 0418 967 982
INSPECT: By appointment
Presenting a rare opportunity, this charming home is perfectly placed in Central Wagga along the idyllic banks of the Wollundry Lagoon.
"Whether you want to move straight in and unpack or take the time to transform it, we know the new owners of 33 Wollundry Avenue can enjoy a relaxed, happy and convenient lifestyle in one of Wagga's most sought-after locations," selling agent Paul Gooden said.
The house offers split-level living and has a classic, double red brick construction with white shutters and frontage overlooking the lagoon.
On the ground floor is the original kitchen with electric appliances including a dishwasher and a well-placed servery window that flows through to the formal dining room.
From the kitchen, walk through an additional sitting room that leads into the main formal lounge room enjoying a gas fireplace and views of the front garden and lagoon.
Also on the ground floor is a modern study and sunroom plus a renovated second bathroom/laundry with an automated skylight, in-floor heating and heated towel rack.
Upstairs is a spacious main bedroom with generous built-in robes and picturesque views plus an additional two bedrooms also with built-in robes.
The main upstairs bathroom features a bathtub, separate toilet, handrails and rain showerhead.
The home is full of charm and character with ornate cornices and bespoke light fittings throughout plus a wine cellar beneath the stairway.
Reverse cycle heating and cooling and a gas heater ensures comfort throughout the year.
Outside enjoy a lush, grassed area and beautiful alfresco.
The location is superb; nestled away in a quiet area of the central business district with rear access and car accommodation on Freer Street.
It's mere minutes to Baylis Street, various shopping hubs and local restaurants and cafes. Footsteps from the home is a beautiful walking track that loops around the Lagoon leading to the Victory Memorial Gardens and Civic Precinct.
"Offering a warm and welcoming, cosy atmosphere that's full of potential, 33 Wollundry Avenue would make a wonderful place to call home," Paul said.
