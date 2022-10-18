Riverina farmers are becoming increasingly concerned about the upcoming harvest as record rains fuel flooding across parts of the region.
Due to excessive winter rains, the state's grain and oilseed production is expected to come in 28 per cent below last year, at 13.6 million tonnes, according to Rabobank's 2022/2023 winter crop forecast.
Crop and sheep farmer Greg Sandford runs Noorumboon, 25 kilometres southeast of Deniliquin on the Tuppal Creek.
"I've got wheat and barley half under at the moment," Mr Sandford said.
The Murray River is currently experiencing moderate to major flooding and with water running out into the Tuppal and a peak just days away, he is very matter of fact.
"In another couple of days I will probably have a couple thousand hectares [of crops] under water," he said.
Mr Sandford said whether the crops survive the flooding depends on how long the water stays around.
The Bureau of Meteorology's prediction of another major rain event to hit the Riverina this week, with almost 70 millimetres a possibility for Deniliquin between Thursday and Monday, will only exacerbate the situation.
"With this other rain coming, the flood could stay around for up to three weeks," Mr Sandford said.
Over that same period, Wagga could receive up to 115mm while Tumut is on track to receive an eye-watering 160 mm.
Meanwhile, Sandigo farmer Michael Gooden runs 'Old Man Creek' cattle stud along the flooding Sandy Creek, with up to 120 hectares - almost a third of his property - already underwater.
Fortunately Mr Gooden, who lives 70 kilometres west of Wagga, still has enough dry land for his cattle to roam.
While Mr Gooden doesn't have crops under water, he is still concerned about what will happen to pasture in the flooded paddocks.
"Once the country is underwater for a couple of weeks [at this time of year] it goes anaerobic and can take a longer time to recover," he said.
"So it's frustrating it will probably be underwater for a couple of weeks and [flood levels] could rise and fall a few more times yet."
NSW Farmers Wagga and district branch chair Alan Brown said while some farmers along rivers and creeks are being hit by flooding, the main concern coming into harvest is being able to get the crops off the paddock.
"There is a very limited number of people severely affected. They would tend to be those located along the rivers and major creeks," Mr Brown said.
While he said most crops are "looking okay", those in wetter country could be in "serious trouble" coming into harvest if the ground is too soft for trucks and machinery.
"The way the forecast is [looking], it's just not going to dry out [enough]," he said.
"They will just sink at the drop of a hat with conditions the way they are now."
Mr Brown said if the rain stopped, things may improve, however he said that prospect is "looking a little unlikely at the moment."
Looking across the state, RaboResearch agriculture analyst Dennis Voznesenski said depending on the region, only between 75 to 92 per cent of the state's planted grains and oilseed hectares will actually be harvested this season.
Excessive rainfall has also weighed on NSW crop yields, while prevalent weed and disease issues have been compounded by farmers not being able to get on to paddocks to spray because of wet conditions.
"Crop quality has also been significantly impacted, with even more feed-quality wheat now expected from the state than last year," Mr Voznesenski said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
