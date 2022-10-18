Letters: The channel worth watching for interesting commentary

There are some very interesting letters to the editor, and Yvonne Rance's letters are always very good, including her October 3 letter stating Australia is a wonderful country we should all appreciate - we agree with that.
Also her letter of October 15 about "Freedom of speech is vital" is very true, and needed.
Like Yvonne Rance, we have found Sky News on Channel 56 gives a very good overview of what is happening in Australia and overseas, and brings out the truth about situations.
Their general news coverage, weather report and news commentary programs are outstanding.
The evening commentaries from 6-10pm are particularly interesting. It's worth watching.
Crystal ball? A pipe dream or not?
China distances itself from Russia.
A military backed coup along with opposition parties places Putin under house arrest.
Full withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territories.
Putin and fellow cronies arrested and tried under International Criminal Court or similar.
Russia to compensate Ukraine for death and destruction of its people and property.
We can live in hope can't we?
A well-known quotation in the field of economics is, "If you teach a parrot to say 'supply and demand', you've got an economist".
The NSW government is hoping to alleviate the state's housing problem by amending stamp duty and land tax legislation, in order to give potential home buyers more purchasing power in the home market.
This will not allow more potential home buyers to buy a home.
It will simply increase the demand for existing homes and raise their price.
The housing shortage can only be relieved by increasing the supply of available homes. Ask any parrot.
READ MORE LETTERS:
There are pests in Parliament; always have been and always will be. Finding them and getting rid of them before they do too much damage, is a never-ending process.
The NSW public's main pest exterminator, ICAC, has been doing a fair but slow job of identifying and dealing with these troublemakers; but they still seem to slip between the cracks.
If you have entered politics for self indulgence and gratification; then you have let mainstream Australia down and you deserve to be ousted.
Cricket Australia is considering removing David Warner's leadership ban. That would be a disaster in the making.
Cheaters can't be leaders, otherwise it would send out the wrong message to aspiring future players of the game.
