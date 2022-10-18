WAGGA trainer-jockey Mick Travers is going to be a busy man at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday.
Travers is preparing for one of his busiest days as the track where his duties as a trainer will see him start five horses on the one race card for the first time.
However most of the race day duties will be handballed to his loyal band of helpers as he prepares for seven rides in the saddle, plus trials.
"It will keep me busy riding and a couple of people on their toes in the background," Travers said.
"I have Graham Byatt, Bobby and my wife (Jodie). They only help race day but have been very reliable come race day."
Travers will saddle up a competitive team of five where he believes maiden pair Century Fox and Tokoyo shape as his best chances in the two divisions of the Maiden Plate (1300m).
"It would be between Tokoyo and Century Fox. They both worked really good on Saturday," Travers revealed.
"I took the punt and gave them a reasonable hit-out on Saturday, hoping that we would race on Wednesday. They both worked really well so I was very relieved when the race got split so I could actually have the opportunity to ride both of them.
"Look, they're both going really well. I think Tokoyo is at the mark, where as Century Fox is still learning his trade. But they both worked really well on Saturday."
Century Fox has only had the three starts for Travers, like Tokoyo but will appreciate the step back out to 1300m.
"One hundred per cent. He will be a mile horse in time," Travers said.
"He's really well winded, he's an absolute meathead, he knows nothing about anything but he is an athlete. I really like him as a horse going forward."
Mathrin has virtually been the pin-up mare for Travers' stable in its early days. She is a model of consistency with two wins and nine placings from 22 starts.
Despite not winning, she has been without three lengths of the winner at all but one of her last 11 starts.
Travers hopes coming up with barrier two can help her chances of breaking through for her first win in 12 months when she contests the Wagga Plumbing Services Country Boosted Class Two Handicap (1200m).
"I've given her a bit of a freshen up with all these race meetings getting canned. She tries her heart out and we've actually drawn a gate, I think it's the first time she's drawn a gate in a long time," he said.
"I had a very quick look at it and we should be able to follow Scoffa and be in the first five or six with any luck. I'm hoping the gate will be the difference for her.
"She tries her heart out. She always goes out and gives everything she's got so I can't ask for anymore, we just need luck."
Travers' most recent winner was Diamond Carat at Narrandera earlier this month. The Deep Field mare will look to back up that effort when she takes on the PFD Food Services Class One Handicap (1400m).
"She's got the most amount of ability out of any horse I've got. She can run sensational time on the track when I actually ask her to," he said.
"She's had a lot of problems with her weight, she's dropped 90 kilos since I've got her. We finally got her onto a firmer track at Narrandera and very close to peak fitness. So if we can have a drying track in the slow region that might be enough for her to perform again but she's drawn the outside gate again.
"It will be difficult for her, it always is difficult going from maiden to class one but if the real Diamond Carat turns up, she can do it again."
The fifth of Travers' runners is Gold Tracker, who only arrived a little over a week ago and will have his first start for the stable.
