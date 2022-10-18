Wagga SES has lifted its evacuation orders for low-lying areas of Gumly Gumly, with residents advised they can now return with caution.
Those frequenting North Wagga's Wilks Parks are told to monitor conditions as there is still minor flooding on the Murrumbidgee River.
Wagga City Council is conducting clean up on Eunony Bridge Road before it is reopened following flooding.
The Lockhart Road (near Brookdale) is reduced to one lane.
Roach Road, Boorooma Street and Scott Street are now open.
Moderate flooding is still occurring in Wagga, with the Murrumbigee River at Wagga sitting at 7.12 metres and steady as at 1.30pm Tuesday.
