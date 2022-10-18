The Daily Advertiser

Wagga suburb evacuation order lifted, clean up on Eunony Bridge Road

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:29am, first published 3:00am
Eunony Bridge Road is set to be reopen following clean up of the road. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga SES has lifted its evacuation orders for low-lying areas of Gumly Gumly, with residents advised they can now return with caution.

