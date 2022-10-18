Transgrid will invest $1.5 million in Riverina initiatives to boost skills and employment in the region.
The energy transmission company signed a deal on Tuesday guaranteeing funding for key Regional Development Australia (RDA) Riverina programs over three years to attract more workers to the region and entice young people to stay.
RDA Riverina director Rachel Whiting said the partnership provided their programs with much needed support.
"Our programs work with young people and old people and trying to encourage them to either stay in the Riverina or move to the Riverina to take on career opportunities," she said.
"These are existing programs that needed more support to extend their reach and their capacity."
Called the Workforce Development Strategic Partnership, the funding expand the Country Change initiative to six new local government areas, increasing the campaign's coverage to attract more people to the region.
The youth pathways program Grow Your Own will also broaden to encourage businesses in the Eastern Riverina to employ local young people.
The online employment site JobsRiverina will now also cover the Murray region.
Transgrid CEO Brett Redman said the partnership would "outlast the construction phase" impact of their major projects in the region by boosting skills.
He said he also hopes the investment attracts "thousands" of workers to their three multi-million dollar energy transmission infrastructure projects Humelink, EnergyConnect and VNI West.
"The funding is really going to target some of the key challenges of big growth, around employment and housing," he said.
"Things like youth unemployment, skills training and thinking about how we can get people into housing, that's what our $1.5 million will go towards."
Transgrid has also invested $2 million into providing civil engineering cadetships for 100 Charles Sturt University students as it looks to boost it's workforce.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
