Transgrid and RDA Riverina sign $1.5 million partnership to expand key initiatives to boost Riverina's workforce

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
October 18 2022 - 8:30am
Transgrif CEO Brett Redman and RDA Riverina director Rachel Whiting signing the partnership deal. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Transgrid will invest $1.5 million in Riverina initiatives to boost skills and employment in the region.

