Despite current flooding of the Murray River potentially deterring a Victorian crowd, Wagga and District Scale Model Club president Graham Button is hoping to see a big show of support at the club's 36th show and expo.
The Wagga and District Scale Model Club Show and Expo will run over both days of the weekend, featuring an array of miniature models on display, from cars and bikes to military models, sci-fi, ships and figures.
"Our hobby is to make, basically, the word, but in miniature models," Mr Button said.
The last show and expo garnered a crowd of more than 750 people, with "close to 200" models on display.
"This year is going to be a bit tricky, we were hoping to see people coming down from Victoria, but with the floods that might not happen," Mr Button said.
"The numbers might be down a little bit but we are hoping they won't be."
Down they may very well be, but to be able to make a return this year is more than Mr Button could have asked for.
"Our show is held annually, but hasn't run for the last two years due to COVID-19," he said.
"We believe our show to be the oldest running show in Australia, there are older clubs than us, but they haven't had an annual show like this."
Mr Button said the event is one for people of all ages.
"It's held at the Kyeamba Smith Hall at the Wagga Showgrounds, which is also where they set up the Emergency Evacuation Centre for the floods, so we are hoping there won't be any more flooding in Wagga," he said.
The event will run on Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
