A man, his dog and half a dozen chickens have been plucked to safety at Moama as the town braces for its biggest flood in decades.
Rising floodwaters from the Murray River at Moama almost stranded a man at his home, on a street located between the town's centre and the river, on Monday, prompting a multi-agency emergency response.
A team comprised of safety experts from Fire and Rescue NSW [FRNSW] and Surf Life Saving NSW [SLS], aboard a NSW State Emergency Service [SES] boat
"A joint team of emergency services personnel ... was alerted to the stranded resident, Rick, by his concerned sister," FRNSW said.
"Access to the property in Forbes Street was severely compromised and Rick was not adequately prepared for the rising floodwaters."
After some coaxing, Rick, his dog and the chickens were transferred to safety.
In other news
Flooding at Moama - where much of the town has told to prepare to get out, residents of low-lying areas have already been advised to evacuate, and an evacuation centre has opened the sports pavilion on Kirchhofer Street - could reach major level on Wednesday.
SES assistant commissioner Nicole Hogan advised property owners to prepare now and be ready to leave if instructed to do so by emergency services, and praised the community effort in banding together.
"We have seen a large number of spontaneous volunteers from the community come together to help with handing out 45,000 sandbags over the weekend, and an additional 80,000 sandbags sent (on Monday)," she said.
Evacuation orders were issued for Picnic Point at Mathoura East, between Moama and Deniliquin, on Tuesday morning.
"Our concern is further rain causing renewed river rises," the SES said.
"Another low-pressure system is forecast from Wednesday this week and another one on the weekend.
"Given current flooding, saturated catchments, this weather will exacerbate current flooding, and multiple rivers are anticipated to see renewed minor to major flooding."
Two emergency base camps have been established at Deniliquin, north of Moama, which will be able to accommodate up to 550 people including services personnel and evacuees.
The Bureau of Meterology said on Tuesday the Murray River at Echuca and Moama is likely to reach major level by Wednesday and could pass the peak of the 1993 flood - 94.77m - from Friday, after the swollen Goulburn and Campaspe rivers' peaks meet the Murray.
"River levels along the Campaspe River at Rochester peaked on Friday last week and river levels along the Goulburn River at McCoys Bridge are expected to peak during Tuesday," the Bureau said.
"These flood waters combined with flows down the Murray River are expected to cause major flooding at Echuca and Moama from Wednesday."
The Edward River at Deniliquin is likely to reach moderate flooding at 7.2m by the end of the month, the Bureau said, and at Moulamein on Thursday.
