Charles Sturt University hosted nearly 30 new and returning players to their women's football come and try night on Monday.
Women's footy representative Gab Goldsworthy said it was fantastic to see so much enthusiasm for the sport.
Goldsworthy said player attendance was starting to get closer to pre-COVID numbers and eases a little stress ahead of uni holidays.
CSU is unique in their bid to field a team each year, with the summer pre-season and early rounds falling between uni semesters.
With students leaving Wagga for the summer and not returning until late February for the start of semester one, Goldsworthy said it can be hard to maintain momentum over the summer.
"We know from the past (pre-season) doesn't really indicate our numbers going into next season but it does give us an indication that girls are keen to play if they are around," Goldsworthy said.
"We're just hoping that we can stick together over summer and when we get back to uni, there'll be enough people to come to give it a crack."
Students returning to the CSU campus for in-person classes this year has significantly boosted the teams prospects.
Over the summer Goldsworthy hopes to keep the team well connected and supported virtually so they may have a smooth transition into the season come February.
"We had like a really good thing going on Facebook, when we were all at home obviously because that's just what happens with the uni team, that we were posting all of our runs and workouts and if we went for a kick with our like brother or sister or friend and we really connected remotely and that's what a led into our 2021 premiership," Goldsworthy said.
CSU struggled with numbers at the beginning of the 2022 season with games beginning weeks before the start of semester one and the return of non-local students.
Maintaining a good connection and keeping up fitness while the team is apart will be integral to their success in 2023.
With hopes to get the team together once more before students start to return home for summer, Goldsworthy is excited for what CSU has ahead.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
