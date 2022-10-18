The Daily Advertiser

CSU women's get strong numbers at first pre-season meeting

By Tahlia Sinclair
October 18 2022 - 2:00am
CSU struggled to get numbers at the beginning of the 2022 season but Gab Goldsworthy is hopeful good preseason numbers will make the 2023 season easier. Picture by Madeline Begley

Charles Sturt University hosted nearly 30 new and returning players to their women's football come and try night on Monday.

