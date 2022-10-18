A Wagga preschool has taken out a national award for its efforts to teach preschoolers how to cope with trauma.
Glenfield Park Goodstart Early Learning Centre won the 'Advancing pedagogy and practice' award for its efforts to integrate a 'trauma-informed mindfulness' program into their practice over the past two years.
ELC director Claire Lane said the award came as a big surprise.
"We were very shocked," Miss Lane said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said it was a real collaborative effort with all staff at the centre.
"We're very proud of the work we are doing here," Miss Lane said.
"We didn't realise how much of an impact it has had."
In 2020, centre director at the time Kiara Driscoll and educational leader Danelle Brilley started up the unique program after noticing many children in their care were experiencing trauma.
"We needed an approach to assist them and their families," Miss Lane said.
Miss Lane said the program teaches kids how to manage their emotions better.
"We have [now] embedded mindful practices within our rooms," she said.
"That includes mindful breathing, movement, me-time, connecting with nature and understanding and recognising emotions and changes in those among children.
"It also highlights that it's okay to feel different emotions and develops different strategies on how we can work through them together."
Miss Lane said staff have noticed big changes for the better as a result of the program.
"Our children are [now] able to label their own emotions and put strategies in place to move past a big moment or emotion that they're experiencing, whether that be with the help of an educator or by themselves," she said.
"They are also calmer and more in tune with their own emotions... and able to focus for longer periods of time."
Miss Lane said the children are also more able to engage in meaningful conversations with their peers and teachers and build stronger relationships [as a result]."
Through the program, Goodstart ELC also conducted training for the families of children at the preschool.
"We've had a number of them comment on how the children are using the skills at home as well," Miss Lane said.
"So [now] they have it throughout their lives."
Ms Brilley said it was humbling to be recognised for the deep dive their team has taken into the program.
"Our team is so deeply passionate and dedicated to providing high quality care and high-quality education for our children," she said.
The award gives us a chance to celebrate the hard work, to celebrate the difference we are making, not only at a centre level, but our local community and beyond.
"I am extremely privileged to walk alongside my team, as we make greater impacts for our children and our families," Ms Brilley said.
The award was presented at the HESTA Early Childhool Education & Care Awards in Canberra last week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.