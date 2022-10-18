The Daily Advertiser

Glenfield Park preschool wins national award for 'mindfulness' program teaching children how to deal with life's challenges

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 18 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenfield Park Goodstart Early Learning Centre - Ruby Smith (l), Annabelle Byrne and Claire Lane. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A Wagga preschool has taken out a national award for its efforts to teach preschoolers how to cope with trauma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.