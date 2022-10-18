The Daily Advertiser

Wagga SES sets up in Southern Riverina as major flooding likely for Narrandera, Moama

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:09am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major flooding is predicted today for the Murray River at Moama. Picture by NSW SES

Emergency services are shifting their main flood focus to Southern Riverina and Narrandera, but Wagga is not out of the clear yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.