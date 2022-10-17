Public transport from Wagga to Melbourne is still operational, despite significant delays due to flooding.
Major flooding across Victoria has caused long delays on arterial roads over the past week, as rivers across the state swell to well above regular heights.
But a Transport for NSW spokesperson said the XPT train service was still running regularly to Melbourne.
The spokesperson said customers should be prepared for delays.
"At present NSW TrainLink continues to run XPT services by train between Sydney and Melbourne however the situation can change rapidly with weather impacts," they said.
"Due to flooding, there are some speed restrictions in place, with the potential for delays to journeys between Sydney and Melbourne."
On Monday, the XPT service to Sydney ran almost two hours behind schedule before it reached Wagga.
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said some coach services to northern Riverina locations are also impacted by the floods.
Tullibigeal, Lake Cargelligo, Euabalong and Euabalong West are affected.
"Currently, coaches are travelling from Condobolin to Ungarie then onto Cootamundra," the spokesperson said.
"At this stage, this changed route will remain until Sunday 23rd October."
All information related to services can be seen on Transport for NSW's website.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
