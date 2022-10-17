The Daily Advertiser

Sub-branch president David Gardiner worried Wagga RSL sub-branch at risk of folding

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Wagga Sub-branch president David Gardiner has issued an impassioned plea for younger serving, and former, members of the defence forces to help keep the RSL alive.

The Wagga RSL sub-branch is in danger of "disintegrating" if the club cannot attract younger members, and fast.

