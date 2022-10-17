The Wagga RSL sub-branch is in danger of "disintegrating" if the club cannot attract younger members, and fast.
Sub-branch president David Gardiner has issued an impassioned plea for younger serving, and former, members of the defence forces to take up the mantle of an important institution.
"It's an ageing membership and has been for quite some time," he said.
Mr Gardiner said the recent census revealed there were 1576 veterans and 1468 currently-serving defence personnel living in the Wagga local government area, but the sub-branch had only 351 members.
Of that membership, which is down from 500 in recent decades, only 45 of those are aged under 65 and just 22 of the current members were born after 1980.
"The sub-branch could very quickly and easily disintegrate," Mr Gardiner said.
"I'd be devastated."
The RSL has been criticised for not being welcoming to younger veterans, with some finding it hard to bridge the generational gap.
Kara Jordan, 33, recently joined the RSL and said younger veterans could be attracted to join the group if an effort was made to educate different generations to accept one another.
"Anyone I speak to who's older than me, say 50s for example, they still see themselves as young members," she said. "Re-education is a big point in this aspect."
Ms Jordan said selling the group as a place the generations can learn from one another would also help.
"Trying to bridge that gap with knowledge is the way forward," she said.
Member Aaron Oldaker, 47, said "claims about the death of the sub-branch are definitely premature".
Mr Oldaker said the sub-branch was increasingly making an effort to reach the cohort who served after 1975 and embracing younger people could help bring the veteran community together.
"The overwhelming group of veterans in Wagga all want to be a single community, we all want to get along," he said.
Jeff Hunter has been with the RSL for the past year and the 60-year-old said he's one of the younger members.
Mr Hunter left the service in 2014 and was reluctant to join the RSL as he believed it was only for older people.
Because he didn't serve in combat, he also wrongly believed he wasn't a veteran.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
