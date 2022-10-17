Wagga recyclers will be raising a glass in celebration at the news that the NSW Government could expand the popular Return and Earn recycling scheme.
The expansion would see more types of containers allowed to be recycled in exchange for cash, such as glass wine and spirit bottles.
Launched in 2017, the scheme has accepted more than 8 billion containers and given out $800 million in refunds to the people of NSW.
Currently, only containers such as cans, beer and mixer bottles, cartons, juice boxes and poppers are accepted.
But if all goes to plan, that could be expanded to include wine and spirits in glass bottles, cordials and juice concentrate, containers up to 3 litres of beverages already in the scheme, such as flavoured milk, fruit and vegetable juice, cask wine and sachets.
Plain milk and health tonics would continue to be excluded from the scheme.
Residents from the Wagga LGA returned 109 million containers for recycling since the scheme launched in December 2017.
Putting the LGA in the top 30 of the state, taking out position 26, with participants receiving $10.9 million in refunds.
Sydney's Blacktown came top with 461,775,040 containers returned.
Cars queued out onto Hammond Avenue on Monday at the Vinnies Return & Earn Depot in Wagga.
Anthony Garlick and his son Justin Lancaster drove all the way from Junee to return their full tray-load of bottles. The pair make the trip once a month and come away with an average of $130 per load.
"We put it in a kitty at home and save it up for holidays," he said. "It pays for our accommodation [this year] and I think we're going to have around $800 to put towards food and petrol."
Mr Garlick describes himself as a "big recycler", recycling "absolutely everything" at home and he'd love to see more bottles added to the scheme.
"I just think it's the right thing to do and we've got grandchildren and we encourage them and it's not a hard thing to do, there's no effort in it," he said.
Today was a big score, and they came away with $168.70 to go towards their holiday fund - this year they're going to Laurieton on the Mid North Coast.
Matt Parker arrived with a trailer full of bottles, he goes it mainly to free up space in the bins. The Tolland resident comes to the depot every month or two and gets an average of between $80 and $100 back.
"Go and buy another couple of cartons of beer," he said when asked what he'll spend his return on. He left the depot with a hefty $161.30 and said he'd be keen to see the scheme expanded as well.
Depot supervisor Carl Bell said he's seen an increase in people recycling since the depot opened in 2019.
"As I started more and more people came, the numbers we do each day has gotten bigger and bigger," he said.
"We measure in each individual item ... [we receive] anywhere between 30,000 and 70,000 a day."
The discussion paper on the scheme expansion is available at https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/ and is open for consultation until 2 December 2022.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
