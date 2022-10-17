The Daily Advertiser

Paige Brunskill given another jail term in Wagga Local Court for police pursuit while under drug influence

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paige Brunskill, 23, of Mount Austin, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday via videolink for sentencing on driving while under the influence of drugs as a second offence.

A Wagga woman has been handed another jail term for a police pursuit after medical results showed her driving would have been affected by taking multiple illicit drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.