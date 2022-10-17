A Wagga woman has been handed another jail term for a police pursuit after medical results showed her driving would have been affected by taking multiple illicit drugs.
Paige Brunskill, 23, of Mount Austin, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday via videolink for sentencing on driving while under the influence of drugs as a second offence.
Police tried to pull over Brunskill's silver Mazda at 10.18pm on February 12 after she turned on a red light at the corner of Fernleigh Road and Bourke Street.
Brunskill instead accelerated and nearly hit two other vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road.
Police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
Brunskill was later arrested at her home and she tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
Brunskill is already serving a 22-month jail term with a 12-month non-parole period and a two-year disqualification from driving for that pursuit and another similar incident in Wagga.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking said Brunskill's offending was significant.
"The roads are a dangerous place and we all have a responsibility to minimise those dangers. It's a responsibility you did not take seriously," Magistrate Hosking said.
Brunskill was sentenced to six months in jail and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Brunskill's new jail term and disqualification from driving will be served concurrently with her prior sentences.
