Wagga Water Polo's new president Steven Cook is excited for what the upcoming season may bring.
After a successful trial last season, there will once again be four women's teams in A grade, with Octopuses nominating two teams.
Cook said the club continues to have enough players and experience to fill two teams in the competition.
"The second team which was entered last year was made up a lot of the younger players and gave a bit of a pathway for some of the the younger women who were coming out of juniors that were up to that A grade standard," Cook said.
The addition of the fourth team to the women's A grade fixture last season also served to simplify the grade's fixture.
The men's A grade competition continues to run with just three teams, though Cook is far from concerned about numbers, estimating the association has close to 300 members across all grades.
In the lower senior grades Cook is expecting around six teams to be entered in women's and men's B grade.
In the junior grades, boys and girls will be separated for the first time in a new under 17 division, while under 12, 14, and 16's will remain mixed.
Cook said the grade has been introduced to help try to maintain teenagers in the sport extending the junior pathway by a wear.
"This year we're going to 17's just to increase the numbers and go to single gender, which has been a long-term goal," he said.
"A lot of it was about keeping our girls in the sport as they were getting older. Obviously as the kids get older, around that age in a lot of sports, all kids start dropping out but especially girls, so we just wanted to make sure that we had the pathways there for them to stay in the sport."
The association has been running scratch matches for the past fortnight and Cook said he is excited to see the competition get underway.
Women's and men's A and B grade competitions begin next week, while junior competitions are set to start the following Sunday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
