The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Water Polo ready for season to start next week

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Octopuses (pink) will have two teams competing in the women's A grade competition again. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Water Polo's new president Steven Cook is excited for what the upcoming season may bring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.