Slices of Wagga's sporting history are up for grabs as the city's PCYC calls on members of the public to come forward and claim treasured memorabilia.
As the PCYC packs up and moves from its Gurwood Street home to its new facilities in Fitzhardinge Street within weeks, the club has put a call out to everyone that has had an association with the Wagga club over the past 50 years.
Tasked with the mammoth effort of re-homing a large collection of historic Wagga sporting memorabilia, the PCYC's Roger Ansell said the items have been stored or left at the club over many years and could belong to members of the community.
The collection of up to 300 pieces includes club pennants, trophies, Leagues Club representative sporting star photos in frames, team photos, certificates and all sorts of other memorabilia.
Over the years the club has been home to many of Wagga's youth, including famous rugby league trio the Mortimer brothers.
Brothers Chris, Peter and Steve Mortimer had their start at the PCYC before moving to Sydney to play for Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in the 1970s and 1980s.
"They used to play rugby league on the front lawn and hone their skills," Mr Ansell said.
"They all went on to be Australian representatives."
Mr Ansell said it is also a great opportunity for people to take one last look at the historic building before progress consumes the building in one way or another.
"There are a lot of people who would just love to come down and walk through the building for one last time," he said.
People hoping to come and collect items or view the building can do so at 228 Gurwood Street between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday afternoons of October 20 and 27, and November 4.
Visitors will be greeted and shown through the many items that are on display and offered a cup of tea or coffee.
PCYC Wagga moves its activities and programs to the new complex in early November.
The new precinct will feature space for more basketball courts, volleyball, soccer, out of school care, and many more activities.
At the same time, the club is asking for assistance from members of the community who are in possession of photos of prominent sporting stars as well as local or national entertainers taken at the old site in Gurwood Street.
For example, the Bee Gees historically played at the club in the 1960s when their kombi van broke down, stranding them in Wagga.
The club hopes to display a copy of these historical gems at its new home.
For more information or any queries regarding what is at the club, call the PCYC on 6921 5873, or Roger Ansell on 0419 602 149.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
