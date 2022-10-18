TOLLAND are confident of continuing their climb up the Pascoe Cup ladder after the appointment of Daniel Okot as the club's new men's coach.
Okot returned to Tolland this season after a stint at Wagga City Wanderers and has been promoted into the coaching position for season 2023.
The 25-year-old will take over the coaching duties from Aaron Mo'ane, who will step into a new technical director's role. Kaylem Fitzpatrick will coach reserve grade Gardiner Shield.
Okot helped Mo'ane in the top job this year and is looking forward to taking on his first coaching job.
"I didn't expect to exactly be called up for it this year but people were asking and I decided it was a good enough chance to take. I'm pretty excited for it," Okot said.
"When (Mo'ane) was absent at trainings I would take over when I could, and also at games, if he was away, I would help out. I did enjoy it and the boys respected me, they trusted my calls so that gave me a bit of confidence to put my hand up."
While not wanting to give too much away, Okot revealed Tolland had already secured some new recruits for next season.
He is confident Tolland, who finished seventh on the back of six wins this year, will continue their rise up the Pascoe Cup ladder.
"Coming off last year's performance, from what I hear, it was pretty much a changed team and we've started a new culture and I think that will continue into next year," he said.
"We do have returning players and new players coming in, which will be exciting. They should get us to the top teams anyway."
Okot is aiming for the top.
"As a coach, obviously you want silverware and that's what I'm chasing, especially with the new players coming in and the existing culture that Aaron started last year, I think we are going to be quite competitive," he said.
"There were glimpses of it this year actually, people thought we would be in the top four, especially when we had a really strong squad and hopefully we carry that onto next year and hopefully we get better results.
"We do really want to compete against Hanwood and Leeton. We want to have that really strong Wagga side. It was just a little bit of inexperience with the young boys this year, we asked a lot of them to step up and they did, but next year we should have some more experienced players."
Mo'ane backed Okot's appointment.
"When I wasn't there this year, he would take over anyway. His knowledge of the game is unreal," Mo'ane said.
Mo'ane is looking forward to staying heavily involved at Tolland but changing his focus somewhat.
"It helps me stay involved with the senior side of football and heavily involved in the Tolland Football Club. It helps me work with Dan to attract good players, but the right ones, ones that fit our culture," he said.
"In football, across Wagga especially, you go 15, 16s and then bang you're in seniors. I don't think there is enough people involved getting them bled into the senior squad. Part of my responsibility is going around 13s, 14s, 15s, 16s and picking the real good players and start getting them to train with mens to make sure they've got that stepping stone there.
"At the moment it's 'bang' and it's such a change and it's overwhelming, we're losing too many players.
"I'm really looking forward to it."
Mo'ane also plans to make a full-time return to playing next season.
