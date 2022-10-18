Former mayor Kerry Pascoe will rework the designs for his proposed beautification of a Wagga CBD street to include an entrance to the nearby public car park.
Wagga City Council was on the verge of rejecting the proposed $134,000 overhaul of Blake Street, which includes new trees, better footpaths and angled on-street parking, heading in to Monday's ordinary meeting.
The proposal included blocking off the street entrance to the car park, which council's director of regional activation John Sidgwick said was the key reason staff recommended it be denied.
"It's an existing, functioning car park that council uses. It wouldn't seem appropriate to close off that access at this point in time," Mr Sidgwick said.
The change would have meant the only access point to the car park would have been through the rear entry on Bardo Lane.
In light of the recommendation, Mr Pascoe has taken the plans off the table and advised the council he will be updating them.
"I'm happy with the decision they've made and I'll go back and rework it now before putting it back to council," he said.
"There are a couple of other things I'll look at too that were in some of the submissions."
Mr Pascoe said he closed off the entrance to the car park in his initial designs as he felt it would make the area safer for pedestrians.
The former councillor, who served until 2021, said he will have the reworked plans complete "by the end of this week" and put before council in the near future.
He is confident he will be able to "satisfy all the little bits and pieces" to secure approval.
The upgrade of the street was placed on public exhibition in August and received nineteen written submissions. At least seven of the submissions criticised the removal of the car park access.
Mr Pascoe has proposed the transformation of Blake Street as part of his $10 million plan to build a six-storey apartment building on the street.
Instead of paying the $104,000 developer contribution fee, he has offered to spend about $134,000 to "improve the public realm" of the area.
"I think it's a benefit to the whole of the city," Mr Pascoe said.
"I think it's time we had a look at our whole CBD area to improve it because Albury is a long way in front of us."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
