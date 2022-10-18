The Daily Advertiser

Kerry Pascoe to 'rework' Blake Street overhaul after Wagga City Council blow

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
October 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council staff had suggested the Blake Street overhaul be rejected due to the decision to block off access to the nearby public car park. Picture by Madeline Begley

Former mayor Kerry Pascoe will rework the designs for his proposed beautification of a Wagga CBD street to include an entrance to the nearby public car park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.