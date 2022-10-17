Wagga's unique Christmas fair returns with a bang this week for the first time since pandemic hit.
Work is under way at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club ahead of the annual event, which helps locals line their present stashes early and raise much-needed funds for the Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at the same time.
The CMRI conducts research into children's genetic diseases in a bid to find cures and is also the organisation behind Jeans for Genes Day.
CMRI Wagga Committee president Shannon Corbett said this will be the first time the CMRI Christmas Fair has run in Wagga in two years when gates open on Friday.
"It's just unique. The stores are unique and the environment is unique," Mrs Corbett said.
"There's just so much stuff in the one location. It's a social outing for the community as well."
There will more than 100 pop-up shops set up at the MTC for attendees to enjoy, as well as food, beverage and activities for the children.
"We have stalls coming from interstate, from Sydney, Canberra, Victoria, and they all set up at the MTC," Mrs Corbett said.
"You can buy everything from the gardens to cards, fine art and homeware.
"It's a good opportunity to buy Christmas shopping and end-of-year presents. There will be stuff here you wouldn't normally see because we have so many stores from out of town as well as a lot of Wagga locals."
There will be ice cream and face painting for children, and a range of food options.
"We will have cakes and sandwiches and there will be a barbecue as well and tea and coffee vendors," Mrs Corbett said.
Not even the forecast rain can put a dampener on the event, with organisers thinking two steps ahead.
"We've definitely put our wet weather plans into gear," Mrs Corbett said.
"We are hoping it will get knocked back but it doesn't really matter, there are heaps of undercover areas.
"It will still definitely be worth coming."
Mrs Corbett said the fair brings back a traditional way of shopping.
"It's touch, try and take home, so it's bringing the physicality back to shopping and reconnecting with people and having a beautiful day out," she said.
The fair has been running for more than 30 years, having launched in 1987, and over that time Wagga has raised so much money for the CMRI that a laboratory was named after it.
"I was asked to be president which is quite poignant really because our family has been touched by a childhood tragedy," Mrs Corbett said.
"Wagga has a huge population, and the Riverina, and childhood illness doesn't discriminate."
The fair will run on Friday from 10am to 5pm and again on Saturday from 10am to 4pm with a $5 entry fee required at the gates.
