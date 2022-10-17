The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's CMRI Christmas Fair to make its 2022 comeback to the Riverina

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:00am
CMRI Wagga committee president Shannon Corbett is looking forward to the return of the CMRI Christmas Fair. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga's unique Christmas fair returns with a bang this week for the first time since pandemic hit.

