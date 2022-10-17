The Daily Advertiser

Emma Lee McCallum denied Wagga Local Court bid to avoid conviction for accessing MLHD patient records

By Rex Martinich
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:05am
Emma Lee McCallum leaves Wagga Local Court last week after a sentencing hearing on four counts of unauthorised access to restricted data held in a computer. Picture by Rex Martinich

A Wagga magistrate has denied a mental health diversion and instead convicted a woman who illegally accessed patient records at the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.

