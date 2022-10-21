SANDRA Schultz has gone back-to-back at Wagga Country Club.
Schultz successfully defended her title with a three-shot victory over the ever-reliable Lyn Stewart.
It was Schultz's second straight title after moving back to Wagga and her eighth overall.
Schultz first became the women's champion at Wagga Country Club in 1986 and then for five years running from 1989 to 1993.
Schultz overcame wet conditions to shoot 335 for the four-round championships, one shot more than she did in winning last year's event.
Stewart narrowed the gap this year after finishing 10 behind in 2022. Stewart's runner up finish gave her a fourth consecutive top-two finish, after claiming back to back wins in 2019 and 2020.
MORE SPORT NEWS
In division two, Lisa Glastonbury (380) scored a comfortable win from Judy Bailey (408).
It was much closer in division three as Robyn Kendall (427) edged out Julie Jones (429) by two shots.
Bailey was the winner of the senior nett, while Schultz took out scratch.
Lindy Tribe took out the nine-hole title, ahead of Heather Treloar.
The club championships for the men will be begin on the weekend of November 5-6 and conclude the following weekend.
