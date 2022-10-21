The Daily Advertiser

Sandra Schultz goes back-to-back to win eighth women's champion title at Wagga Country Club

MM
By Matt Malone
October 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindy Tribe, Lisa Glastonbury, Sandra Schultz and Robyn Kendall show off their spoils at Wagga Country Club. Picture by Wagga Country Club

SANDRA Schultz has gone back-to-back at Wagga Country Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.