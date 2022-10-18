Neglected former footy fields where some of the Riverina's top sporting talents scored their first ever tries are once again being eyed for a major housing development.
Sydney-based developers The Bathla Group have sought council permission for a 133-lot residential subdivision on the former Allan Staunton Oval site in central Wagga.
The $5.3 million proposal involves building five new streets atop the former junior rugby league fields, which will connect to the rest of the city through Spring Street.
In other news
According to planning documents, the residential lots would range in size from 250 and 313 square metres, accommodating a mix of single, dual occupancy and multi-dwelling houses.
Spring Street resident Kerry Baumer lives across the road and said housing would be a good use for the currently overgrown field.
"I can't see anything wrong with [the proposal] myself," Mrs Baumer said.
"We really enjoy living here because it's very peaceful but it doesn't really worry me."
Melissa Grant, a fellow Spring Street resident, said she'd prefer if the plan involved a smaller amount of homes on larger lots.
"I don't think it's a good proposal because I'm just not a huge fan of high density housing," she said.
"I know there's a need but I'd rather it be spread out than all in one central location."
The Bathla Group did not respond to The Daily Advertiser's request for comment.
Allan Staunton Oval has been disused since being sold for $2.2 million in 2005, following the financial collapse of the Wagga Leagues Club.
Civil works took place on the fields in 2015 as part of plans for a 150 lot residential subdivision, but no more progress was ever made on the project.
The nearby Eric Weissel Oval, also previously owned by the Leagues Club, is currently in the process of being filled with more than 100 new homes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.