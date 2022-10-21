A freak accident changed Josh Powderly's life in an instant but he isn't letting it slow him down.
After falling through a roof on a worksite and damaging his spinal cord, the 43-year-old spent six months in Sydney hospitals before being allowed to come home to Young.
Powderly ran his own business installing solar panels and now almost a year on from the accident, is working towards restoring as much normality as possible.
He's found a way, getting back onto the sidelines to support Young in their best finish to a Group Nine season in 24 years and he's now busy back around his harness racing stable.
"I don't know how I got through it but there was no other choice," Powderly said.
"There are a heap of worse-off people than me, my injury was bad but nowhere near what most people in there (at Royal North Shore) were."
January 24 was the day it all changed.
At the time Powderly feared he'd never see his family again.
"We were doing a job up in Tumbarumba and it was the simplest job - it was nearly a flat roof and I always do the ground work and the boys would do the stuff on the roof," Powderly said.
"They were having trouble getting some measurements done so I said I'd put one last panel down and then come up and have a look.
"I never normally go up on the roof but when I was up there I said not to walk on that side of the roof as it looked really crumbly. I was walking along the good side, got down and did the measurements but when I stood up I put my heel over the other side of the ridge cap accidentally.
"I didn't realise I'd done it and the whole roof just went and I went down with it."
Powderly broke 12 ribs, dislocated another two, fractured his T9 and T12 vertebrae and damaged his spinal cord.
It not only changed his life but also that of wife Chloe and their three children Riley, 17, Nick, 15 and Ella, 14.
However that wasn't the attitude he wanted the teenagers to have.
"They have been really good, even when they came down to visit in Sydney there were some days they were coming down that I was a mess mentally," Powderly said.
"In the second month I could see them a little bit but I really had to make sure they knew I was alright and that nothing had changed.
"I said to them that nothing's changed, it's just that my legs are injured. I'm still the same person, and I can still do everything."
The rib issue was the biggest physical issue Powderly had to overcome initially.
It took around three months for him to be in a position to start rehab but now he has physiotherapy sessions three times a week from his home.
Powderly was able to crawl 40 centimetres as his rehab started to progress in early September, he improved that to 1.2 metres a week later and now he's pushed that out to 3.5 metres.
He hopes the trend continues.
"The body tells them and no one can distinctively say this is what is going to happen as you just don't know how it is going to heal," he said.
"I've had MRIs done and my spinal cord has decompressed and it has gone back to how it should be. There is a slight area that still has some damage and it is improving.
"That is the area that is stopping me from walking.
"They are optimistic I will keep improving."
He's also progressed to kneeling.
"It is all heading in the right direction, I don't know where I will end up but it seems to be improving all of the time," Powderly said.
"It is still early days as for the first three months I couldn't move at all with the broken ribs."
Powderly is also back working his team of pacers.
Everything is almost as it was before the accident with wife Chloe and Jimmy Brown doing the trackwork now just as they did when Powderly was at work.
"I can come out and do all the feeds and do everything we have to do," he said.
"Chloe and Jimmy just do the trackwork, I just tell them what we are doing and it was pretty much like that before as I was away all the time working.
"I'd just say this is what has to be done and they'd get it done. That side of it has been good.
"I mean they could strap me in and I could do trackwork but that's a personal choice because what if one of them bolted?"
Powderly has had one winner since making his return.
He feared people's judgement, feared they wouldn't take him seriously as a trainer being confined to a wheelchair.
However when Nizhoni won at Riverina Paceway on September 27 it wasn't like that.
"It was satisfying to get back into it," he said.
"We hadn't had a starter since I was in hospital so to get back amongst it was good.
"It was a good team effort.
"I did think about if it was going to be any different to our winners or placegetters before the accident or after it or how I was going to feel but it was all same-same.
"People don't understand that people in wheelchairs can do everything they used to do and more.
He's also returned to his role as president of Group Nine club Young.
The Cherrypickers won through to their first grand final appearance since 1998 but fell one win short of ending their 31-year premiership drought.
It wasn't until midway through the season the 43-year-old was able to get back to games, but the club's committee rallied behind him in the meantime.
"I'm back on deck but Greg Smith did a fantastic job, and is still doing a fantastic job," Powderly said.
"It is a footy club where everyone just chips it and gets it all done.
"We've got good sub committees and really good sponsors and any success the club has is because of volunteers and sponsors."
Smith believes Powderly has been an inspiration with the way he has handled the situation.
"The way he's been able to continue on where he left off post-injury has been an inspiration to many," Smith said.
"Nothing is different, he still does as much as he used to and he's been fantastic for the club and will continue to be.
"He'll still be our president leading into season 2023."
Young will celebrate their centenary next year with Powderly at the helm for a third season.
Smith was impressed by how quickly he wanted to be back involved.
"We're only a very small committee but everyone was able to shoulder the workload that Josh was doing and we couldn't wait for him to get back," he said.
"It was almost immediately he was back attending training and was back in around the meetings.
"He was always working behind the scenes, he had another contact number there so anything that was going on with the club he would be across it and had the final say in pretty much everything that was going on throughout the season."
Powderly received plenty of support from the harness racing and rugby league fraternities at the time of the accident.
It has continued on his road to recovery with plenty of changes needed around the house.
Not only has he been touched by the support, but helped him turn a tough corner in his recovery.
"I had a fear in hospital that when I came home in a wheelchair that I would be really embarrassed and wouldn't want to do much but it's not the case at all," he said. "The whole broader harness racing community and the football community have been good and I've got straight back into it.
"There was a time at hospital, especially in that first month, that was horrendous mentally, I didn't think I could do it, but one day I just thought that I wasn't going to let this ruin my life.
"Everything is as good as it can be.
"Once all the pain was under control I started thinking a bit differently. I wasn't as down and I was getting plenty of phone calls and support, I knew the footy club was under control and we just tipped a lot of the racehorses out.
"Some of the owners rang when I was in hospital and I said they were better off giving the horse to someone else but they still wanted me to do it, which was good."
COVID restrictions were another challenge and during the first six weeks Chloe was the only visitor allowed.
Just as Powderly was starting to get some more mobility, after progressing from an electric wheelchair to a manual one, he caught COVID.
After waiting to start the next stage of his recovery he was then forced to isolate for eight days but it was another obstacle he was able to overcome.
Powderly has now set his sights on getting back behind the wheel.
They sold his work ute for a smaller vehicle which will be modified and he's looking forward to that.
"Then I'll be a bit more independent, which will be good, and I'll be able to go to the trots," Powderly said.
"I could probably go with Chloe and Jimmy now but it is really hard to get up and out of the Landcruiser."
