Greens leader Adam Bandt had a very effective line about the unfairness of the existing plan tax: "I'm not convinced that Clive Palmer deserves a tax cut at all," as noted Peter Hartcher in the Sydney Morning Herald. Palmer and everyone earning more than $200,000 would get a tax cut of $9075 a year. Whereas a high school teacher on the average salary of about $84,000 would get a $987 tax cut, on the Australia Institute's figuring. An early childhood teacher earning the average $62,000 would get $424.