It's time to ditch or amend the stage 3 tax cuts

By Ray Goodlass
October 17 2022 - 8:00am
Times have changed, and Jim Chalmers should stop people like Clive Palmer getting a major tax cut. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

As I began work on this week's column, it was not known if the federal Labor government would maintain stage 3 tax cuts, axe or amend them. Either way, I reasoned, I should keep working because the text I planned to write would serve either as an encouragement to abandon the cuts or as a justification for what Labor eventually decided to do.

