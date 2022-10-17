As I began work on this week's column, it was not known if the federal Labor government would maintain stage 3 tax cuts, axe or amend them. Either way, I reasoned, I should keep working because the text I planned to write would serve either as an encouragement to abandon the cuts or as a justification for what Labor eventually decided to do.
As for the content of the column, I'll look briefly at the history of the proposed cuts and then analyse the reason for abandoning or amending them.
The tax cuts are already legislated, and due to come into effect in July 2024. They were part of an omnibus bill that the Morrison Coalition government pushed through parliament several years ago.
Stages 1 and 2 tended to favour lower and middle-income earners, which Labor supported.
But it opposed stage 3, which very much favoured high-income earners.
By refusing to split the package, Morrison effectively wedged Labor into supporting the third component. It was all or nothing.
The changes create a 30 per cent flat tax rate for anyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000. It will cost the budget $244 billion over 10 years.
Clearly, any move to abandon or amend the tax cuts will be weaponised by Dutton and the Coalition opposition, given Labor went to the federal election promising to keep stage 3. The fear of being attacked for breaking election promise looms large in Labor's mindset.
However, support for the stage 3 tax cuts remains low with the majority of Australians backing economically sound cuts over sticking to election promises, a new survey reported by The Guardian Australia has pointed out.
The Australia Institute's national survey of 1409 respondents asked about the stage 3 tax cuts in isolation to the rest of the package. It found that 61 per cent of people believed adapting economic policy to suit changing circumstances was more important than keeping an election promise.
No doubt some respondents are aware of the adage, "when circumstances change, you change your mind".
Greens leader Adam Bandt had a very effective line about the unfairness of the existing plan tax: "I'm not convinced that Clive Palmer deserves a tax cut at all," as noted Peter Hartcher in the Sydney Morning Herald. Palmer and everyone earning more than $200,000 would get a tax cut of $9075 a year. Whereas a high school teacher on the average salary of about $84,000 would get a $987 tax cut, on the Australia Institute's figuring. An early childhood teacher earning the average $62,000 would get $424.
These figures add weight to the argument that it would be socially just to amend the cuts. Keep them for lower income earners, but cut them for those earning very high salaries.
About half the total cost of the existing legislated plan, $17.7 billion in its first year, would go to the top 10 per cent of income earners. So, by amending the law to exclude them, the total cost could be halved and the savings banked in the Treasury instead. Or, more likely, used to pay for higher Labor priorities.
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has often reiterated the government's position on the stage 3 tax cuts has not changed. He has, though, also been careful not to defend the Coalition's plan, thereby providing himself some wriggle room
The Greens and the crossbench are arguing economic circumstances have changed since 2019, and the budget can no longer afford them.
Those calling for the stage 3 cuts to be scrapped now want the conversation focused on how Australia will pay for services, including aged care, early childhood education and the NDIS.
If Labor is to bite the bullet on this issue, it would have no problem in passing the legislation.
It has a majority of two in the House of Representatives and as the Greens support the changes it would easily pass in the Senate. Even Jacqui Lambie has changed her mind, telling the Senate that she made a mistake when she supported the Coalition's original bill.
So, for my two cent's worth, I favour amendment rather than total abolition, for those on wages down at the $45,000 end certainly need a tax cut, unlike multi-billionaires such as Clive Palmer.
