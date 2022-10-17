The Daily Advertiser

Murrumbidgee Turf Club to host replacement meeting on Wednesday

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swagger (outside) is one of 22 nominations for the Benchmark 74 Handicap (1300m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday.

MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) will race on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.