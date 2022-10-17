MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) will race on Wednesday.
After Saturday's abandoned TAB meeting, Racing NSW has scheduled a replacement meeting for Wednesday.
The seven-race program was similar to that of Saturdays but nominations were re-opened and closed at 3pm on Monday, with the fields to be released after 9am on Tuesday.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario welcomed the meeting with open arms.
"We're definitely happy to be given a replacement meeting," Ferrario said.
"I'll be very surprised if there aren't very strong numbers in the nominations. There are a lot of owners, trainers and jockeys who are desperate to race because we've missed so much racing with the wet weather lately and the outlook for later in the week doesn't look promising either."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Ferrario was right with the MTC receiving a whopping 193 nominations for the seven races.
The feature, the Benchmark 74 Handicap (1300m), attracted 22 nominations, many of whom were set to contest the Kurrajong Cup on Saturday.
The Maiden Plate (1000m) attracted most interest with 35 nominations, with four of the seven races attracting entries of 30 or more.
Ferrario did not rule out some races being divided.
The Wagga track has improved immensely since Saturday and was rated an improving heavy eight on Monday.
The race meeting, which coincides with Geelong Cup day, will be free entry. The snack bar will be open and the member's area will be open to the general public on the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.