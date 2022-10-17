Five people including three children were taken to hospital after a Riverina crash in the early hours of Monday morning.
A NSW Police spokesperson said emergency services attended a scene on the Sturt Highway, Maude, following reports of a single vehicle crash about 12.30am.
When they arrived, police found a Toyota Prado which had veered off the road and crashed into a culvert, the spokesperson said.
A NSW Ambualnce spokesperson said five people were already out of the car when paramedics arrived.
Paramedics assessed two people aged in their 30s and two children for possible shock, they said.
A baby who was also in the car at the time of the accident suffered no injuries, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said all patients were taken to Hay Health Service.
The NSW Police spokesperson said the driver, a 28-year-old woman, was among those taken to hospital.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
