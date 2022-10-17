Wagga Vipers won the touch football NSW Country Championships in Tuggerah on Sunday.
The Masters division team confidently defeated Newcastle 6-3 in the grand final after two days of games in the warm spring sun.
Best on ground winner Steve Nicholls said it was a great effort from the masters (over 40) team to secure the win.
The masters section included both over 30 and over 40 teams, with Nicholls saying Vipers were forced to up their speed and intensity to match those of their younger counterparts.
"It was a good experience to play teams that are a bit younger and a bit faster, I think that's what led us to getting into the final," Nicholls said.
A loss on Saturday to Wollongong's over 30 side was a chance for Vipers to regroup and assess how they approached the rest of the weekend.
"We took a lot out of that game. We just built up our game plan around it and came out of that game better knowing we had to achieve to win on the Sunday,"Nicholls said.
"We rolled into that again and played at a high intensity and more of a fast pace and we were just good enough to get away with the win in the grand final."
Nicholls was surprised when his name was called after the grand final match as best on ground, believing he didn't do anything above what he was required to.
"It was a complete shock, it's always good to get the accolade with that sort of trophy, but if you could give 14 trophies to all the other boys, they all did their jobs and I was extremely surprised when I was called out," he said.
Leading into the competition Nicholls said the team was confident in their abilities but knew they wouldn't be able to cruise through to the finals.
"We sort of understood that we had an opportunity to win our age division, but with them including the 30s, we knew that it was going to be a challenge," he said.
Also competing at the championships was the Vipers under 20's side, who after a strong weekend went down in their semi final to Central Coast 8-3.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
