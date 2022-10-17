The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Vipers win touch football Country Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:24am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Vipers are the 2022 touch football Country Champions. Picture supplied

Wagga Vipers won the touch football NSW Country Championships in Tuggerah on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.